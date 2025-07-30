6 Los Angeles Dogs Dead, 15 More Sick From Mystery Illness
Officials are urging residents to monitor their pets for signs of illness.
Los Angeles dog parents should be aware of a recent development in the Venice Canals neighborhood. Per the LAistopens in new tab, LA animal service officials have confirmed that since June 6, at least 15 dogs in the area have gotten sick, and six have died this month. Eleven of the 15 total cases took place between July 18 and July 27, Los Angeles Magazine reportsopens in new tab.
The magazine details a story about Mackie, a six-year-old rescue who lives on the Venice Canals. Last Tuesday, Mackie’s mom, Jamie Simms, came home, and everything seemed normal with both her dogs. Then, Mackie suddenly collapsed.
Simms took Mackie to the emergency room, where she died of heart failure that even the veterinary staff couldn’t explain: “No one seems to know what happened to her,” Simms told LA Magazine, which reported that most of the dogs had walked along the canals within 48 hours of their symptoms. The magazine also reports that one dog remains hospitalized in intensive care.
The dogs’ parents reported the following symptoms:
rapid neurological collapse
seizures and tremors
cardiac arrest in the fatal cases
The dogs who survived still experienced:
lethargy
vomiting
diarrhea
loss of appetite
Per the LAist, the county public health department released the following statement about these incidents:
“Public Health was first notified of the situation on 7/28/2025 when a concerned resident reported that there has been acute onset of severe illness in dogs in the Venice Canals area. At this time, the cause of the illness is unknown, and we are working closely with local veterinarians and pet owners to gather more information,” the statement said. “We understand the concern this may cause pet owners in our community and want to assure residents that we are treating this matter with the utmost urgency. Updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.”
City and county animal officials recommend that residents near the Venice Canals and in nearby Marina del Rey:
closely supervise their pets when outdoors
leash their dogs on walks
prevent them from eating or sniffing anything off the ground
do not let their dogs drink standing water or from shared water bowls
Officials from the county’s Veterinary Public Health program (VPH) said that “the dogs range in age from young to senior and appear to be from separate households, all apparently healthy before suddenly becoming ill or dying. Many of the dogs are experiencing neurologic signs (seizures, weakness), cardiac arrest, and peracute to acute death.”
If you live in or have visited either of these areas with your dog recently, monitor your pet for any signs of illness (vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, or anything out of the ordinary). If you notice anything unusual, contact your veterinarian immediately.
