You Could Be Walking Your Dog Too Much—Here's How to Tell

When you first get a dog, everyone warns you that you are going to have to walk them all the time. People make it seem as if you’ll be dragged out of bed at the crack of dawn every single morning for a multi-hour walk around the neighborhood, and in some cases, that’s true. However, it’s not actually the case for all dogs. Some breeds and certain dogs can actually be walked more than they should be. Taking them on too many strolls may actually be dangerous, depending on the circumstances and the environment. Don’t worry, though; there are ways to tell if your pup is actually overwalked or just being stubborn.



Danielle Taylor opens in new tab is a professional dog walker and the founder of Good Dog Pet Care Services. She says that you can definitely overwalk your dog, and there are many factors to consider. “Anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours may be the correct amount of walking I would recommend per day but there are several components at play,” she says.

Dog trainer Sian Lawley-Rudd opens in new tab agrees: “People can often assume more exercise equals better, but dogs need a balance of movement, sniffing, rest, mental stimulation, and downtime. Too much walking can tip a dog into chronic stress — especially high-anxiety or high-energy dogs.”

Consider your individual dog.

One really key factor to consider is your dog’s breed. Some are susceptible to overexertion just because of their physiology. Brachycephalic breeds, like Pugs and Boston Terriers, are at an increased risk of overwalking due to their flat faces and innate breathing limitations. Toy breeds, such as Chihuahuas and Pomeranians often prefer shorter, gentler outings, too.

But it’s worth remembering that even the smallest dogs do need some meaningful form of exercise every day. In this case, it’s best you consult with a vet who understands the particular breed well to make sure you’re giving them the right amount of exercise. If you limit it, and they seem understimulated or underexercised, you can always adjust for your specific pet.

Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy

Taylor says that different breeds also have different energy levels, no matter their size. Jack Russell Terriers, for example, have a ton of energy and can be walked a great deal, despite being so small.

“Working breeds have an intense work drive and require much more exercise than toy breeds and won’t be mentally or physically satisfied with the same levels. This is important for overall wellbeing and behavior,” she says. Regardless of their breed, rescue dogs may also be susceptible to overwalking due to their potential for getting overwhelmed. You need to build up a rescue’s tolerance for walking and stimulation over time, making note of any changes in their behavior or apparent signs of overwalking.

Consider the safety and health risks.

Age is also an important consideration, Taylor says: “Puppies should be exercised and walked carefully. Their rapid rate of growth makes them susceptible to long-term health issues with their joints if overworked during this crucial period.”

She recommends walking puppies little and often, for example: five minutes for every month of their age. “This protects their developing bodies and helps with training too, as they only have very short attention spans,” she adds. At the other end of the spectrum, senior dogs will likely require less walking and exercise as their bodies naturally slow, they may experience some pain or stiffness, too.

Remember, though: Balance is key. It’s essential to continue to walk senior dogs to maintain muscle mass and mobility, you just need to adjust walks accordingly. Not every senior is the same, and there’s no hard and fast formula for how often they should be walked.



Always keep an eye on your dog and how they respond to walking and exercise. If they are overworked, they will likely show symptoms, such as panting or lethargy. Other signs, according to Lawley-Rudd, include seeming wired or restless, excessive drinking, stiffness or limping, increased reactivity, and sleeping more than usual.

valbar STUDIO / Stocksy

An important thing to consider when determining whether you may be overwalking your dog is their health status, Taylor cautions: “Pre-existing health conditions, such as cardiac disorders or arthritis, may reduce the level of exercise and require it to be more controlled; on-lead only, for instance, to prevent overexertion or injury.” Weight and fitness should also be taken into consideration, as these will impact the length and intensity that they should be walked.

Consider where you are walking them.

Finally, the environment is an important factor when determining whether your dog can be overwalked. “Extreme weather conditions (both hot and cold) are dangerous to prolonged exposure. Walking during these periods should be controlled and normal levels reduced to prevent symptoms of heat exhaustion or hypothermia from overexposure,” Taylor says.

No matter the conditions, it’s key to build up activity levels to prevent over walking. Overwalking can result in injury such as muscle strains, but also potentially fatal conditions such as heatstroke, dehydration, and exhaustion.



When walking your dog, look out for signs of excessive panting, drooling, refusal to walk farther, or frequent periods of lying down, Taylor says. “These are tell-tale signs that your dog has reached a level of discomfort and exhaustion and exercise should cease immediately.” In this case, per Lawley-Rudd, you should give them a low-arousal rest day. Maybe let them sniff in the garden and offer them calm enrichment.

Swap long walks for brain work, shorten future walks, and if there appears to be any pain, check with your vet. “Many dogs benefit far more from enrichment, sniffing, and mental work than long hikes,” Lawley-Rudd says. “Walking should support a dog’s wellbeing, not drain their nervous system.”