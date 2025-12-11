Do Dogs Have a ‘Witching Hour’?

If your pup gets extra hyper at a certain time of the day, here’s what to do.

If you’ve noticed that your dog gets a little, shall we say... bonkers at a certain time of day — cranking up the zoomies, barking excessively, bouncing around the house like a furry tornado — you may have met their witching hour. They’re a lot like toddlers here. The meltdowns, of sorts, come on strong, and they come on fast. And they are never fun.

Particularly common in puppies or breeds that require a lot of exercise and engagement, the witching-hour effect can result from overstimulation or understimulation, routine triggers, or your pup being overtired because of inadequate rest. Or it could be an outlier like the sudden onset of cold weather. But don't worry; there are ways to get your dog settled and restored to the cute, domesticated wolfling you know and love, rather than a sporadic werewolf-esque terror.

We asked a couple dog trainers what to do when your sweet pup falls under the witching hour’s spell.

What is a witching hour (and how might it look with your dog)?

The witching hour opens in new tab is a particular time of day when a dog turns extra restless, hyper, or acts out. It tends to happen regularly around the same time of day and can last for a matter of minutes or (don’t freak out!) up to a few hours. According to Ali Smith opens in new tab , dog trainer and founder of Rebarkable opens in new tab , it most commonly strikes in early evening, when pups may be overtired and feeling the effects of a long day of too much — or too little — stimulation.

“This is kind of the peak time for it because it’s late in the day and furthest from the big overnight sleep,” Smith explains. “That sweet spot is particularly hard for puppies.” Dogs may become extra bitey, run back and forth in circles, chase their tail, jump on furniture, and generally act like mini-demons.

Sean Prichard, certified canine conditioning fitness coach and president of Pant & Wag opens in new tab , says he sees the witching hour strike as a result of “routine triggers.” Example: A dog anticipates a set event, like mealtime, walk time, or playtime, and becomes overexcited — barking, pacing, or digging — in the lead-up. The silver lining: “The hyperness is usually short-lived; once the event is over, the dog calms down,” Prichard says.

Przemyslaw Iciak / Adobe Stock

What causes your dog to fall under the spell?

Being under or understimulated is a common culprit, per Smith. But it’s not always super clear which one your dog is suffering from, especially if you have a breed that requires a lot of exercise, like Retrievers, Collies, or Shepherds. Both may present in behavior like zoomies, biting, and searching for engagement or enrichment (such as raiding trash cans) — that stands out as excessive compared to their typical mannerisms.

“If you’re like ‘Wow, my dog literally cannot settle but we’re doing 20 miles a day, five puzzles, an hour of socialization, and they’re still doing zoomies?’ That’s certainly overstimulated,” Smith says. “You may be accidentally training your high-drive dog to be an athlete instead of a pet.”

On the other end of the spectrum, “If you’re doing a 10-minute walk and a Kong for a Border Collie, they’re probably understimulated,” she says.

In young dogs, simply being worn out due to lack of adequate rest can do it. Growing puppies actually need 18 to 20 hours of sleep per day, so if yours is getting less than that, definitely up their snooze time. If you’re still not sure what's behind your dog’s erratic behavior, reach out to a trainer or behaviorist to evaluate it, Smith suggests.

1st footage / Shutterstock

So, how do you break the spell?

Simply turn towards your pup, twitch your nose like Samantha in Bewitched, and all will go back to normal. OK, it’s not quite that easy. But there are some steps you can take.

Prichard suggests teaching your dog a “settle“ or “place“ cue, and issuing that cue right when you start to notice signs of hyperactivity. (If you can anticipate them before they kick in, that’s even better.)

“The ‘settle’ command is a cue for the dog to sit or lie down, usually in their bed, until there is a release command that allows the dog to move freely again,“ Prichard explains. “It really helps teach the dog self-control in stimulating environments.“

The key is to "make ‘settle’ more rewarding than the exciting event,“ so the dog will choose to settle instead of getting keyed up, according to Prichard. You can do this by associating them going to their bed with rewards, typically treats. Once they’ve mastered ‘settle,’ the treats can be used to reward how long they stay in place, Prichard says: For the first week, give them a treat for every five seconds they stay in bed. Week two, for every 20 seconds; week three, every minute; then increase it until it’s up to 15 to 30 minutes, maybe even an hour.

Smith suggests addressing the possible triggers behind the behavior, as needed — increasing or decreasing the amount of daily stimulation they’re getting, or adjusting their sleep schedule. She also says pet parents should watch for signs their pups are attempting to self-regulate and reward those efforts with treats.

Self-regulating activities can look like your dog (literally) shaking off stress (“a progressive shake that starts at the nose and moves to the tail,“ she notes), or choosing to relax by going to lie down. When you notice these behaviors, “praise gently and give a treat,“ she says. To further encourage the relaxation, “add in decompression activities into their routine, like sniffing games and chew toys. “

Don’t worry: The witching hour madness does not last forever! Puppies will typically grow out of it. And with a few adjustments, trial by error, and the help of a trainer, if needed, you can help your dog achieve a more chill and even-keeled existence. And then, of course, you’ll be able to breathe deep again, too.