Researchers Have Found a Way to Identify ADHD in Dogs
This new system can diagnose pups with ADHD-like traits.
Share Article
My dogs are a lot of things: sweet, cuddly, stubborn, food-motivated, and yes, sometimes impulsive, inattentive, and hyperactive. But does that mean that, like both their human parents, they have attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD)? Surely that couldn’t be the case.
I mean, do we even have a way to measure this in pups? Is there even such a thing as a neurotypical versus neurodivergent dog? I’ve spent much of my own life coming to terms with — and now embracing — that I am neurodivergent, as are many other smart and talented people in creative fields. But in the four years I’ve worked in pet care, I have never heard experts refer to an official ADHD diagnosis in dogs. In fact, our vet expert Alycia Washington has written, “ADHD is a human diagnosis.” But that doesn’t mean ADHD-like symptoms aren’t present in dogs.
Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.
In fact, studies have found that 20 percent of dogs display hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity — all primary traits of ADHD. (Nemo, a dog featured in Netflix’s documentary Inside the Mind of a Dog was classified in the film as one of those dogs.) And now, Hungarian scientists have now developed a new way to screen dogs for ADHD behaviors and determine if they are “at risk” for ADHD symptoms.
Their studyopens in new tab, published in July, looked at 1,872 family dogs and their humans. They used the “Dog ADHD and Functionality Rating Scaleopens in new tab” (DAFRS), which looks at ADHD-related behavior in two ways: the presence of common ADHD symptoms and the extent to which these symptoms interfere with the dogs’ everyday activities.