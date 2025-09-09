Researchers Have Found a Way to Identify ADHD in Dogs

My dogs are a lot of things: sweet, cuddly, stubborn, food-motivated, and yes, sometimes impulsive, inattentive, and hyperactive. But does that mean that, like both their human parents, they have attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD)? Surely that couldn’t be the case.

I mean, do we even have a way to measure this in pups? Is there even such a thing as a neurotypical versus neurodivergent dog? I’ve spent much of my own life coming to terms with — and now embracing — that I am neurodivergent, as are many other smart and talented people in creative fields. But in the four years I’ve worked in pet care, I have never heard experts refer to an official ADHD diagnosis in dogs. In fact, our vet expert Alycia Washington has written, “ADHD is a human diagnosis.” But that doesn’t mean ADHD-like symptoms aren’t present in dogs.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

In fact, studies have found that 20 percent of dogs display hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity — all primary traits of ADHD. (Nemo, a dog featured in Netflix’s documentary Inside the Mind of a Dog was classified in the film as one of those dogs.) And now, Hungarian scientists have now developed a new way to screen dogs for ADHD behaviors and determine if they are “at risk” for ADHD symptoms.

Their study opens in new tab , published in July, looked at 1,872 family dogs and their humans. They used the “Dog ADHD and Functionality Rating Scale opens in new tab ” (DAFRS), which looks at ADHD-related behavior in two ways: the presence of common ADHD symptoms and the extent to which these symptoms interfere with the dogs’ everyday activities.