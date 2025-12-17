Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies After Getting Wet?

And how to tell if they are happy zoomies or stress zoomies.

If your dog turns into a little gremlin the second they get wet — sprinting laps around the house, rubbing their damp body on every surface you own, or ricocheting off furniture like they’re practicing parkour — welcome to the zoomies club. Dogs of all breeds and ages tend to get the “wet zoomies,” and while it looks hilarious, the reason behind it is more interesting than you might think.

According to veterinarians and trainers, these sudden bursts of energy can be a sign of happiness, sensory overload, or even mild stress. Getting wet changes how a dog feels, smells, and processes the world, and that quick shift often triggers an instinctive release of pent-up energy. Below, experts break down why dogs zoom after baths, rain, or swimming, and how you can keep the chaos fun and safe.

Why do dogs get zoomies after getting wet?

Zoomies post-getting wet are a natural energetic release, and the reason behind them varies. According to Dr. Jeff Feinman opens in new tab , an integrative veterinarian and leading veterinary researcher, “many dogs simply love the feeling of being wet,” he explains. “When an animal’s vital force is strong, it often releases energy through playful bursts, like zoomies.”

However, zoomies can also reflect overstimulation or a sensory overload. “In most cases, it’s pure joy and relief, but in others, it can signal overstimulation or mild stress,” Dr. Feinman says.

Ali Smith, dog trainer and founder of Rebarkable opens in new tab , adds that “a lot of the time, the post-bath zoomies are related to the stress of a bath — these are usually a stress response, very rarely to do with excitement.”

AnnaFotyma / Adobe Stock

What’s going on in your dog’s body when they start zooming?

There’s a reason why your dog is running wildly around the house, rubbing up against everything and zooming up and down the hallway — physiological and sensory shifts create a burst of movement forward. “We can infer that the sympathetic nervous system activates briefly — similar to a short adrenaline rush,” Dr. Feinman explains. “There may be slight increases in body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure, and this surge helps restore homeostasis.”

Additionally, some dogs don’t love the feeling of wet fur, hence the zooming around to try and dry off. “The feeling of wet fur and the added water weight stimulate the skin’s mechanoreceptors, triggering instinctive shaking, rolling, or zooming,” Dr. Feinman explains. Finally, rough towel drying can trigger zoomies: The vigorous, intense, almost-play can absolutely result in your dog racing around your house, per Smith.

Why do some dogs zoom more than others?

There are a few factors that might determine if your dog gets caught up in the zoomies more often than not. “Some dogs struggle to regulate arousal,” Smith explains. “Dogs with very extreme emotional swings are absolutely more prone to the zoomies.” Additionally, younger dogs can be more prone to the zoomies because they haven’t learned how to regulate their emotions just yet.

Dogs who naturally enjoy water (like Golden Retrievers, Spaniels, etc.) may display zoomies more exuberantly, but even short-haired or senior dogs can experience joyful post-bath bursts. “What matters most is individual temperament and overall vitality,” Dr. Feinman explains.

benevolente / Adobe Stock

How can you tell happy zoomies from stress zoomies?

A dog’s body language before and after the zoomies can help reveal if their zoomies are happy or from stress. “If the zoomies are accompanied by bright eyes, relaxed posture, and a wagging tail — it’s play,” Dr. Feinman explains. “If they’re followed by scratching, licking, or agitation — it may signal irritation or stress.”

Smith stresses observing the whole situation, not just the zoomies. “If we see lowered posture, a tucked tail, flattened ears, and then see the zoomies, it would be anxiety or stress-based zoomies,” she says. “If we are seeing a buoyant, bouncy, tail-up energetic dog, it’s highly likely these zoomies are based in excitement.”

How can you keep post-water zoomies safe and help your dog calm down?

Sometimes, all that running around can result in a painful accident for your pup. “Slippery floors can cause injury, and some dogs may collide with furniture or other pets who don’t share their enthusiasm,” Dr. Feinman says. “Overexertion is rare but possible in senior dogs or those with joint issues.”

The best thing you can do, according to Smith, is to recognize that it’s a pattern and prevent it. “So, if you know that your dog struggles walking in the rain, ask yourself, ‘Do they truly have to walk in the rain?’ If they don’t, don’t do it! If they do, do it, but keep it short,” Smith explains. “Or look at ways to desensitize and make the rain fun.”

To help dogs calm down post-bath or lake swim, Dr. Feinman suggests drying them with a towel or soft cloth to remove excess water and ground their energy. “Then let them choose — some need a few joyful laps around the room, others prefer to shake once and nap,” he explains. “The goal is to maximize joy, not suppress it.”

Smith suggests adding in decompression activities, like chewing and sniffing, after coming in from their wet walks or baths. “You can look into things like doggyie drying coats to avoid having to give that vigorous dry-off for our dog with a towel,” she explains.

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, wet zoomies are completely normal, and for many dogs, they’re a joyful release after an unexpected sensory shift. Whether your pup is shaking off bath-time stress or celebrating a fun swim, these bursts of energy are your dog’s way of resetting their body and emotions.

The key is knowing what kind of zoomies you’re seeing. When you understand your dog’s body language and triggers, you can support the fun moments while stepping in when stress is involved. Give them a safe space to run add a little decompression afterward, and follow your dog’s lead. With a bit of awareness, those wild, soggy sprints become just another sweet reminder of how much joy your dog carries in their tiny (or not-so-tiny) body.