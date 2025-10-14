Why Do Dogs Copy Other Dogs? The Truth Behind ‘Allelomimetic Behavior’

The only thing cuter than having one dog in the house is two dogs in the house. Double the canine means double the head tilts, tail wags, carpet rolls, cuddles, zoomies and more adorable mannerisms we’ve come to cherish (and, naturally, a few of the irritating ones, too).

If you’ve ever observed two dog roommates, you may have noticed them sync up like peas in a pod, as though they both studied the same choreography and aced every move. Look, they curled up at the same time to take a nap together, butt to butt! Now they’re following each other around the house! They’re both staring, four eyes fixed on you, as you open that jar of peanut butter! They’re peeing on the exact same spot on a walk! Oh no, now they’re both erupting in loud barking when the doorbell rings.

To observe this mimicry in action, please see this amusing viral TikTok opens in new tab of dog brothers who are so synchronized, they seem like clones. Is there any science to this apparent twinning routine, or is it just dogs being dogs? We spoke with a couple dog behaviorists to get their take on what’s really going on when your pups copydog each other.

Krakenimages.com / Adobe Stock

Yes, d ogs mimick each other — it’s how they learn.

The doubling act isn’t entirely in your head: Dogs are social creatures who learn by mimicking other dogs, according to Stanley Coren opens in new tab , Ph.D., professor emeritus in psychology at the University of British Columbia, and author of The Intelligence of Dogs opens in new tab .