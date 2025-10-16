10 Best Dog Breeds for Kids That Make Great Family Pets
Consider these pups for any house with kiddos.
by Catherine Fahy Green
October 16, 2025
Raising children with dogs is a rewarding experience for all involved. Dogs teach children empathy and responsibility. With time and trust, a lifelong bond can develop between a young child and a dog. When my children were young, family dog walks were a big adventure.
Now that they’re teenagers, walking the dogs is still something they like to do. And while some of my texts meet radio silence, photos of the dogs’ antics at home during the day always get a response and keep us connected.