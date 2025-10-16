10 Best Dog Breeds for Kids That Make Great Family Pets · Kinship

10 Best Dog Breeds for Kids That Make Great Family Pets

Consider these pups for any house with kiddos.

by Catherine Fahy Green
October 16, 2025
Cute boy cuddling his fluffy white dog at home.
StefaNikolic / iStock

In This Article:

What Makes a Dog Breed Good For Kids 10 Dog Breeds That Are Great For Kids Frequently Asked Questions

Raising children with dogs is a rewarding experience for all involved. Dogs teach children empathy and responsibility. With time and trust, a lifelong bond can develop between a young child and a dog. When my children were young, family dog walks were a big adventure.

Now that they’re teenagers, walking the dogs is still something they like to do. And while some of my texts meet radio silence, photos of the dogs’ antics at home during the day always get a response and keep us connected.

Main takeaways

  • There are many factors to consider when choosing a family dog including size, temperament, energy level, life span, budget and predisposition to genetic diseases. 

  • Regardless of breed, every family dog needs to be trained, socialized and supervised (especially around very young children) to mitigate unpredictability. 

  • Good family dogs should tolerate sudden loud noises and movement and small children climbing on them and tugging their ears. 

  • As soon as children are old enough, teach them never to take toys or food away from a dog and never follow a dog into their “safe space” like a crate or a bed.

