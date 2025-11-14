I Was Scared of ‘Postpartum Pet Aversion’—But My Dog Actually Soothed My Baby Blues

I was worried about many things before having a baby, from the minutiae of how many onesies I’d need (a lot) to the existential question of how motherhood would change my very identity (a lot). But one of my top concerns — and one many people in my life either laughed at or didn’t understand — was how my dog would react to his new sister.

Baloo, my five-year-old Poodle mix, has always reacted poorly to kids. My husband and I (inconveniently for Baloo) live across the street from a middle school, where students have recess in the park where we take our afternoon walks. Should any preteen try to bend down to pet Baloo, he either dramatically skitters away or barks. Very small children elicit a worse reaction: He seems to consider them something between human and demon and does all he can to avoid any he comes in contact with.

Given these reactions, I think my concern makes sense. But I was so worried about how my dog would react to my baby that, for a long time, I didn’t think about how I might react to my dog as I was going through this big change.

Then, one day, while scrolling through Instagram one day in my third trimester, I came across a post about postpartum pet aversion, or the phenomenon of new parents feeling frustrated or even disgusted by their pets after having a baby. It turns out, this experience isn’t an anomaly: A 2024 ManyPets survey opens in new tab found that 34 percent of new parents reported “moments of annoyance or frustration” with their dogs.