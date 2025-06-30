Mark Your Calendars: Dog Restaurant Weekend Returns in July
Cesar is hosting the event for puppy foodies in four US cities this year.
Foodies in cities across the country already have their calendars marked for restaurant week, when participating restaurants offer major deals on top-tier food — and those of them with pets are probably facing some seriously jealous puppy eyes.
We have some good news for those dogs: This month, they can join their pet parents during their very own restaurant weekend. For the second time ever, Cesar is hosting a multi-day event in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Nashville where dogs and humans can chow down together.
Yes, you can actually eat side by side with your dog — in fact, your meals will be curated and paired. For example, if a human orders a steak, their canine companion will receive a Cesar Filet Mignon Flavor Mini-Pouch. When your dog’s tail is wagging in their sleep, this is probably what they’re dreaming about.
Last year, Cesar’s restaurant weekend was only available to New Yorkers, but in 2025, it’s expanding across the country. Here are the spaces and dates where you can enjoy a matching meal with your pup:
New York City: City Vineyardopens in new tab by City Winery — Saturday July 12 through Sunday July 13
Los Angeles: Yardbird Los Angelesopens in new tab — Saturday July 12 through Sunday July 13
Nashville: City Winery Nashvilleopens in new tab — Saturday July 19 through Sunday July 20
Chicago: Yardbird Chicago opens in new tab— Saturday July 19 through Sunday July 20, or City Winery Chicagoopens in new tab for one day only on Sunday July 20
In addition to dinner, pets will receive “doggy bags” of swag, lots of belly rubs, and other surprises — and of course, the most important thing of all: quality time with you.
“Our pets are cherished members of the family, and sharing mealtime is one of the many ways we make meaningful and real connections with them,” Jean-Paul Jansen, CEO of Mars Pet Nutrition North America, said in a statement.opens in new tab “The return and expansion of CESAR Restaurant Weekend is about more than just a great meal — it’s about celebrating the special bond between pets and their pet parents.”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
