This Dog Food Has Tested Positive for Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli, FDA Warns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an advisory opens in new tab warning pet parents against feeding their dogs certain Raaw Energy dog food products. After a dog fell ill, the FDA discovered that eight different lots tested positive for one or more types of harmful bacteria, including Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli.

Which lots are affected?

Harmful bacteria was found in Raaw Energy’s Chicken Medley, Salmon, Beef Chicken Medley, Beef Turkey Medley, and Beef Chicken Tripe Medley. Product dates can be found on stickers attached to both the product’s cardboard box and clear plastic food tube.

Affected Chicken Medley lots are marked with the date codes 7.17.25, 11.22.25, and 12.12.25; these tested positive for the presence of L. monocytogenes, Salmonella, and Campylobacter jejuni.

Affected Salmon lots are marked with the date codes 12.5.25 and 12.12.25. These products tested positive for L. monocytogenes.

Affected Beef Chicken Medley lot is marked with the date code 12.16.25, and Beef Turkey Medley lot is marked with the date code 12.18.25; these tested positive for L. monocytogenes. The contaminated Beef Chicken Tripe Medley is marked with the date code 12.23.25 and tested positive for both L. monocytogenes and E. coli.

How to protect your dog

If you have purchased any of the listed products, the FDA recommends disposing of it in a way that pets, children, and wildlife cannot access. Do not feed your pets the product, and do not donate it.

Pet parents should also disinfect all surfaces that the food may have come into contact with, including pet bowls, counters, storage containers, floors, utensils, refrigerators, and hands.

Any pet feces should also be removed and relevant surfaces sanitized, as infected pets can spread disease through feces and saliva. As much as possible, pet parents should wash their hands after interacting with a pet and avoid their dog’s saliva.

Symptoms of food-borne illness

Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter jejuni can all cause illness in both pets and people. If you or your pet have been in contact with the affected products, keep an eye out for symptoms including fever, loss of balance, a stiff neck, headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, these infections may lead to complications including arthritis, kidney failure, and death.

If your pet shows any unusual health symptoms, it is important to visit a veterinarian as soon as possible. Likewise, people who experience any signs of illness should see a healthcare professional. Depending on the infection and its severity, treatment may include antibiotics, rest, IV fluids, or other interventions.