Hero Search-and-Rescue Dog Killed in “Vile” Act of Animal Cruelty
The Italian Prime Minister condemned the murder of a Bloodhound who was fed sausages filled with nails.
Bruno, a seven-year-old Bloodhound, was celebrated throughout Italy for his life-saving, search-and-rescue work recovering missing people, including several Alzheimer’s patients who had been lost in the countryside. But Sunday, the unthinkable happened. Bruno’s guardian and trainer, Arcangelo Caressa, found the heroic dog dead after someone had fed him sausages filled with nails.
“Today I died with you,” Caressa shared on Facebook.opens in new tab “You fought for your whole life to help human beings, and the same humans did this to you. When a relative of yours needs Bruno, he won’t be there.”
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had previously honored Bruno for his work, shared her outrage on social mediaopens in new tab. “Heartbreaking news,” she wrote. “A vile, cowardly, unacceptable act. Thank you for everything you did, Bruno.”
Police are investigating the case and reviewing CCTV in the surrounding area. On July 1, a new lawopens in new tab that significantly strengthens consequences for animal cruelty in Italy went into effect. Under the legislation, anyone who kills an animal by torture can be sentenced to up to four years in prison and a fine of €60,000 (approximately $70,400). Michela Vittoria Brambilla, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, spearheaded the law, and she hopes that it will help bring justice for Bruno.
In a statementopens in new tab, Brambilla explained that she believes Bruno may have been targeted because of his guardian’s work training police dogs and closing dog fighting rings. “All the more reason to identify the guilty party and apply the punishment provided for by the Brambilla law,” she said. “We owe it to this noble animal, victim of an ignoble and wicked hand.”
Caressa took to social mediaopens in new tab to mourn his beloved companion. “I am proud of you, for what you have been for me and for all the people to whom you brought comfort, hope, salvation,” he wrote. “He who saves a life never dies. You live now in the hearts you have guided home.”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
