Man Ordered to Pay Thousands in Cat Alimony to Ex-Wife After Divorce

Around the world, more and more people are beginning to view their pets as children. It’s why we’re seeing an influx in cats in strollers, dogs at restaurants, and luxury airlines promising side-by-side seating with your pet. Now, the attitude shift is showing up in divorce proceedings. Recently, a Turkish man agreed to pay thousands of dollars in alimony to his ex-wife for the care of their cats.

According to opens in new tab Turkiye Today, a man named Buğra B. filed for divorce from his wife, Ezgi B., after two years of marriage. In the divorce settlement, they agreed that Bugra B. would pay 550,000 liras — about $13,120 — to his ex-wife. But the payout didn’t stop there — the settlement also discussed the custody and care of their two cats.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

“The parties have agreed that the two cats belonging to Buğra B. will stay with Ezgi B.,” documents acquired by opens in new tab Bianet stated. “As long as the cats remain with Ezgi B., and in any case for up to 10 years, Buğra B. will pay 10,000 liras per month for their care, in quarterly installments.”

That’s the equivalent of about $238 every three months. The amount will be adjusted annually for inflation — and even without added inflation, the total payment will amount to nearly $10,000.