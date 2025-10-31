10 Best Dog-Friendly Date Spots in New York City

Dating in New York gets a bad rep: The apps are oversaturated, the drinks are way too expensive, and everyone interesting seems to live two crowded train transfers away. But if there’s one thing the city’s ideal for, it’s variety. Thanks to the sheer number of romantic spots at your fingertips, you can find the ideal locale for pretty much any date-night preference — including bringing your dog along.

Maybe you can’t find a pet sitter or you want a calming presence to help with some first-date jitters. Maybe you need to find out your dog’s opinion of your new person before things go any further. Maybe your Hinge match mostly seemed interested in meeting your pet (don’t take it personally). Whatever reason you have for wanting your pup to wingman, there are plenty of fun venues where they can feel welcome.

Here the top 10 dog-friendly date spots in New York City.

Bar Primi

You don’t have to compromise on top-notch food and cozy ambience when you want your dog to tag along to dinner. Chow down on some fresh pasta at Bar Primi opens in new tab , a casual Italian restaurant with a curated wine selection and delicious cocktails. Your pup’s welcome to join you on the heated, covered outdoor patio.