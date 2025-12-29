Everything you need to know.

This week, Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC announced a recall of dog biscuits sold by two separate pet treat brands. Routine testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that the treats tested positive for Salmonella.

The contaminated treats

Two brands are affected by the recall: Country Vet Biscuits and Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits. The contaminated products are four pound bags of Country Vet Biscuits’ Original Meaty Flavor and four pond bags of Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits’ Meaty Flavor with Chicken.

The Country Vet Biscuits products are marked with the lot number 40906513, a best by expiration date of 09/06/2026, and the UPC 899623000463.

The Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits are marked with the same lot number (40906513), the same best by expiration date (09/06/2026), and the UPC 840227340691.

The products were sold in retail stores in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, and Texas.

How to protect your pet

Customers who have purchased the affected treats can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Otherwise, pet parents should immediately dispose of the treats in a way that cannot be accessed by children, pets, or wildlife.

If you have handled the contaminated products, the FDA recommends thoroughly washing all surfaces that may have contacted the treats, including storage containers and your hands.

Symptoms of salmonella

To date, no illness has been reported in connection with the recall. Salmonella infections can occur in both dogs and humans, so monitor yourself and your pet for symptoms.

Symptoms are similar in humans and pets; they include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, nausea, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain. In humans, salmonella can rarely lead to more serious medical issues, including muscle pain, urinary tract infections, and arthritis. Veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox warns that certain symptoms in dogs — including extreme lethargy, difficulty breathing, and blood in diarrhea — require urgent medical attention.

Pets with symptoms of salmonella should visit a veterinarian as soon as possible, and humans with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Treatment depends on the severity of the infection but may include a bland diet, anti-nausea and anti-diarrhea medication, and IV fluids.