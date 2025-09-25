Shelter Urges Parvovirus Vaccinations After 10 Puppies Die of the Disease

“The pain, suffering, and loss we have witnessed are completely avoidable.”

This week, the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society in Warren County, Kentucky released a statement “begging” pet parents to vaccinate their dogs. The message comes after a tragic month; in the past two weeks, the shelter lost ten puppies to parvovirus.

Over the two-week span, 17 dogs arrived at the Humane Society “fighting for their lives,” the shelter shared on Facebook. opens in new tab The dogs were brought in to receive medical attention from the Humane Society’s veterinary team.

They discovered that the dogs were suffering from parvovirus, also known as “parvo,” a highly contagious virus that attacks a dog’s intestinal lining. Symptoms of parvo include diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, weight loss, and a bloated abdomen. “An infected dog sheds the parvovirus through feces, so transmission of parvo can occur when other dogs come in contact with those feces directly (via their nose or mouth), or indirectly (by touching contaminated items),” veterinary technician Abbie Deleers wrote for Kinship.

Parvo is treated with intravenous fluids, antibiotics, anti-nausea medication, and temperature control. Four of the infected dogs made a full recovery, and three remain on medical watch. Tragically, despite aggressive treatment, ten dogs passed away.