You Can Now Enter Your Pet To Win the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

If you’ve rescued a dog, chances are you have the cutest rescue pet of all time. Pretty much everyone thinks (or, sorry, knows) their pup is the most adorable creature alive — and now, you have a chance to prove it. People Magazine and Pedigree are teaming up for the eighth annual World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest — and there are some serious winnings at stake.

As long as your pup’s an adoptee, they’re eligible for consideration. All breeds, sizes, shapes, and ages are welcome. All you have to do is submit a photo of your dog (get their best angle, of course), share your pet’s adoption story, and include your contact information. Easy as pie.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

The reward isn’t just a flattering title, either. If your pup wins, they’ll be given a photo shoot, a feature in People, a year’s supply of dog food from Pedigree, and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of your choice. If you need a pick-me-up, check out last year’s photoshoot opens in new tab ; Margot, the 2024 World’s Cutest Rescue Dog, lived up to her title in a big way.

You can enter your pup from July 1 to July 27. Once submissions close, People editors will choose 10 of the cutest pets, and then readers will narrow the options down to just three dogs. By October, guest judges from People and Pedigree will have chosen their favorite of the top three — and that dog will be crowned the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog.

Of course, “cute” is subjective: Whatever happens, your dog’s perfect — and you’re the real winner, because you get to look at their perfect little face every day. But surely the judges will see what you see, right? It’s definitely worth a shot. You can enter the contest at the link below.