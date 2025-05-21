63% of People Think Their Dog Has a Better Social Life Than They Do

Dogs are famously social creatures — anyone who’s ever seen two passing pups strain at their leashes for a chance to say hello can attest to that. In fact, new research suggests that our pups are even more popular than we are. A survey conducted by Talker Research opens in new tab found that 63 percent of people think their dog hangs out with their puppy friends more often than they hang with their own friends.

These aren’t random hangs, either — these pups have tight-knit squads. Fifty-four percent of dog parents believe their dogs have their own friend groups, and 69 percent believe their dog has a best friend. It’s no joke — according to the pros, some dogs really do have besties. “I can tell you that over my years of training, I have seen dogs build bonds with other dogs that are greater than even [the bonds they have with] a dog they live with,” Larry Benoit, a longtime dog trainer, told Kinship.

And just as with humans, all those bonds are great for a pup’s wellbeing. Fifty-five percent of respondents say that as a result of having a social group, their dogs feel happier; 45 percent believe socializing gives their dog a higher quality of life, and 46 percent say spending time with friends improves their pet’s wellbeing.

Experts concur that socializing is an important component of a happy pup’s life. In fact, studies have even found opens in new tab that dogs with more friends live longer. “Social connectedness — the quality and quantity of our friendships — is one of the components of our social environment that can have a strong impact on our health and well-being,” Dr. Noah Snyder-Mackler, an associate professor at the School of Life Sciences, Arizona State University, told Kinship. “And this link between our social environments and our health extends to many social animals.”

The great news almost goes without saying: What makes our dogs happy makes us happy (and if your dog is happy being an introvert, that's okay, too). Eighty-three percent of pet parents say they feel a sense of accomplishment when their dog is able to make new friends, and 80 percent feel a sense of joy when they see their dog making a new buddy. For once, there’s no need for FOMO — if these pups are having fun, their humans are, too.