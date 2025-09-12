Anna Duggar Under Fire for Running ‘Disgusting’ Dog Breeding Business

To most people, the “Duggar” name is already notorious. Josh Duggar — a star of the TLC reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting — was sentenced to over 12 years in prison in 2022 after he was arrested for the possession of child pornography. His wife, Anna Duggar, stood by him through the trial and the aftermath. Now, Anna is in the spotlight again — this time, because she has launched a controversial dog-breeding business from her million dollar home in Arkansas.

The dog-breeding company Golden Grove Pups has been breeding dogs since 2023 and officially incorporated as an LLC in 2024, but news of its origins is just getting out. The American Kennel Club lists Golden Grove Pups as an officially registered breeder of English Cream Golden Retrievers. “Our dogs are carefully selected from top European lines, ensuring they have the health, temperament, and structure that make English Cream Goldens so special,” the Golden Grove Pups website states. opens in new tab “We focus on producing puppies that are not only stunning to look at but also have the gentle, loyal, and intelligent personalities that this breed is known for.”

According to Realtor.com, opens in new tab Golden Grove Pups operates out of the one million dollar home that Jim Bob Duggar, Anna’s father-in-law, bought for her in April of 2025. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Golden Grove Pups shared that the dogs were being sold for “Just $2,000,” reported The Sun opens in new tab .

To animal advocates, selling a dog for thousands of dollars is a ridiculous notion, given that there are approximately 3 million dogs opens in new tab entering animal shelters each year. Plus, studies have found opens in new tab that a dog’s breed contributes to less than 10 percent of their behavioral traits — so the ability to breed for a specific personality is largely a myth.