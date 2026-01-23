Is the Swiffer WetJet Actually Dangerous for Dogs?

The internet warns that the product is highly toxic—find out if you should be concerned.

Since 2004, an internet rumor — originally in the form of a chain email, according to the ASPCA opens in new tab , but now frequently appearing on Instagram and Facebook — has claimed that Swiffer WetJets pose a serious danger to dogs.

The viral story alleges that the popular cleaning device caused the death of a beloved dog; the pup’s kidneys failed because the Swiffer contains a chemical similar to antifreeze. The warning has certainly given thousands of pet parents pause — but is it true, or is it another instance of online misinformation?

Debunking the myth

The short answer: no. The Swiffer WetJet isn’t nearly as harmful to dogs as the rumors would have you believe. In fact, the crux of the internet-famous warning is completely fabricated.

“A common rumor suggested that its ingredients were similar to ethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance found in antifreeze, but this is inaccurate,” Dr. Nell Ostermeier, a veterinarian and spokesperson with Figo Pet Insurance opens in new tab , tells Kinship. “The cleaning solution is primarily water-based and contains solvents that are considered safe for pets at the concentrations present in the product when used as directed.”

Dr. Christine Long, the founder of TelaVets, seconds this conclusion. “The confusion started from an old internet post that claimed the cleaning solution contained antifreeze and caused a dog’s death, but the formula actually uses a different type of glycol that isn’t toxic at the levels found in the product,” she says.

In fact, the Swiffer WetJet is completely safe for pets, as long as pet parents follow the directions laid out on the label and take standard pet-proofing precautions. These vital safety measures include waiting for the cleaner to dry before allowing pets to touch it and keeping the product away from pets when it is not in use.

StefaNikolic / iStock

Potential risks

That said, there are some potential dangers to using the Swiffer WetJet — that is, if you stray from using it in the recommended way. Dr. Crystal Litzenberger, a veterinary technician and consultant at Lolahemp for Pets opens in new tab , points out that the Swiffer WetJet’s website says opens in new tab to “follow instructions for best results” and notes that the product is “safe for homes with pets” — not “safe for pets.” She explains that this wording cleverly eliminates liability without asserting that the WetJet is entirely risk-free.

“Nearly all of the ingredients (apart from water) pose potential risks to dogs if ingested or contacted,” Dr. Litzenberger says. “There’s a good chance that the dog would experience some amount of toxicity after ingesting WetJet solution. Isopropyl alcohol and Didecyldimonium chloride (DDAC) are the most serious concerns, as ingesting a substantial amount of either of these can be very harmful to dogs.”

If dogs ingest a large amount of solution, they may show symptoms including drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and abdominal pain, Dr. Ostermeier says. Plus, there is the possibility that a dog could consume the Swiffer pad itself. “Ingestion of a Swiffer pad can lead to an intestinal obstruction,” Dr. Ostermeier adds. “If you suspect your dog has swallowed a pad, contact your veterinarian immediately.”

Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

As the WetJet instructions state, pet parents must wait for the floor to be completely dry before letting their pet walk on it. “Once the floor is dry, the trace residue is below the level it would normally take to irritate a pet’s paws or skin,” Dr. Litzenberger says. “Never let your pet ingest the solution or lick anything from the floor before it’s dry.”

To be extra-safe, Dr. Litzenberger recommends one additional precaution that Swiffer doesn’t: wiping off surfaces with a wet rag after using the Swiffer WetJet. “It’s an extra step, but it’s one that can help your pet's health in the long haul,” she says.