“Skunk spray.” Those might be two of pet parents’ least favorite words (along with “chewed shoes” and “explosive diarrhea”). If your dog comes to your door stinky, check them for scratches and bites, make sure their eyes didn’t take a direct hit, then use our expert-recommended skunk smell removal tips.

Summer months, with their sunny days and warm nights, are prime time for skunks — and while they aren’t looking for trouble, they know what to do when it finds them (aka spray!). If we’re our dogs’ best friends, the striped skunk has to be at the top of their enemy list. Know what to do if your dog gets sprayed by a skunk.

Main takeaways Skunk spray has a telltale odor that lets you undeniably know when your dog received a hit.

First check your dog to make sure they didn’t receive any wounds or injuries in the encounter, paying particular attention to their eyes. Skunk spray can be very irritating if it contacts the eyes, mouth, or nose.

You’ll want to act quickly, the longer skunk spray sits in your dog’s coat, the harder it is to completely remove.

There are many at-home and in-store options to help remove skunk spray from your dog.

How to know if your dog has been sprayed by a skunk

If your dog has been sprayed by a skunk, you’ll probably be able to tell right away, thanks (no thanks) to the overwhelming scent. Skunks are armed with dual scent glands — one on either side of the anus — each of which holds almost an ounce of malodorous organic chemicals potentially strong enough to repel a bear. Powerful muscles surrounding the glands can propel the musk several feet from their body. The odiferous, oily liquid is extremely volatile, meaning it vaporizes quickly and soaks into everything it touches.

In addition to the smell, your pup might show some other signs of being sprayed. They might drool, vomit, rub their face, sneeze, and have red eyes. Some dogs can experience temporary blindness after being sprayed by a skunk.

Why does skunk spray smell so bad?

As to why it smells so bad — here’s some science for your inner chemistry nerd: The pungent odor, which can be described as a mix of rotten eggs and burning tires, comes from volatile organosulfur compounds called thiols, mostly E-2-butene-1-thiol and 3-methyl-1-butanethiol.

Thiols are backed up by thioacetates, which, on their own, aren’t especially stinky... until they get wet. Thioacetates are why you need to resist the urge to wet down your dog before you attempt to de-skunk them. Water plus thioacetates equals an even smellier dog and a less-effective remedy.

Why do skunks even spray dogs?

A skunk’s spraying behavior is all about defense. Yes, skunks have sharp teeth and long claws that help them procure food and dig dens. They can also help them in the event of an attack, but isn’t it better to prevent an attack in the first place? That’s where a skunk’s spray comes in.

Not only is the smell of the spray enough to send most predators running, it can also burn the skin and eyes, allowing the skunk an even longer getaway window. Now, your dog isn’t a likely predator of skunks, but the skunk doesn’t know that. They see your dog’s nosy behavior as a danger and so they treat it as such.

Immediate steps to take once your dog has been sprayed

Although getting the nasty smell off your dog may be all that’s on your mind, your first steps should be making sure your dog isn’t injured in any way. Remember those teeth and claws? Just because a skunk sprayed your dog doesn’t mean they stopped there. Give them a quick check to make sure there aren’t any bites or scratches. Along with a smelly spray, skunks can also carry diseases, such as rabies, so you’ll want to check for other injuries first.

Also, pay attention to their face. Skunk spray is hard on the nostrils, but it can also be very irritating to the eyes. Check for redness, swelling, or excessive tearing that tells you they received a direct ocular hit. Rinse their eyes as thoroughly as possible if this is the case and consider seeking veterinary attention.

Fortunately for canine skunk victims, the total volume of spray is small and permanent injury is rare, though there have been reports of serious consequences — and even death — from severe exposures. The thiols in skunk spray can result in anemia that causes lethargy, black feces, and brown urine.

How to get skunk smell off your dog

Start by keeping your dog outside; if possible, you don’t want that smell transferring to your furniture and carpets. Change into clothes that you don’t mind throwing away, and gather your materials.

Homemade remedies for skunk spray

You can make a couple of different skunk cleaners with normal ingredients that you may already have on hand. However, keep in mind that it may take multiple applications and plenty of rinsing, so get your dog somewhere comfortable with a good supply of warm water, and wear gloves to keep the stink off your skin. Here are a few different options:

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide

In an open container mix together 1 quart 3 percent hydrogen peroxide, ¼ baking soda, and 1 to 2 teaspoons of dish-washing liquid. How does it work? This de-skunking mixture contains hydrogen peroxide, a strong oxidizing agent that reacts with the thiol (SH), removes electrons and adds oxygen atoms to generate an odor-free sulfonic acid (SHO3). Baking soda buffers the acid, and detergent helps remove the oily, hydrophobic (water-repelling) sulfonic acids.

Vinegar and water

Mix two parts water with one part apple cider vinegar. Althhough it also won’t remove the thiols or thioacetates that cause skunk stink, apple cider vinegar can be effective in skunk smell removal, especially when it comes to odor left behind on household objects like clothes and furniture.

Placing bowls of vinegar in affected rooms can cause the vinegar to absorb smells over about 24 hours — just be sure to keep the vinegar out of reach from animals and kids. You can also wash your clothes in a mixture of detergent and four cups of apple cider vinegar.

Commercial skunk odor removers

If you’ve planned ahead, your dog is a repeat offender, or you live near a pet store, you may choose to use a commercial product. These come in a variety of sprays, shampoos, or rinses that often contain enzymes, so you’ll want to follow the instructions carefully. Most will require a follow-up with effective dog shampoos that can reduce odor and get your pup squeaky clean.

How to wash skunk spray off your dog

After creating the mixture, apply to your dry dog, working well into the fur. Let it stand for about five minutes, and then rinse with tepid water. Repeat if necessary. (And yes, it’s likely to be necessary.)

Do not store this mixture; it loses its effectiveness and, more importantly, it releases oxygen gas, which could cause a closed container to explode. It may bleach the dog’s fur (but that’s what will get rid of the smell!). Remember, the sooner you deal with the skunking, the better. Left alone, the smell sets and is harder to eliminate.

When to see a vet

Most of the time, you’ll be able to handle your dog’s stinky skunk encounter at home, but don’t be afraid to take them to the vet anytime you’re concerned. See your vet if your dog sustained an injury — such as a bite or scratch — from the skunk or if they are experiencing redness, swelling, or watery eyes.

How to prevent future skunk spray encounters

Skunks aren’t often looking for animals with which to leave their signature scent, they’d rather mind their own business. So, if you spot a skunk while out walking with your dog, immediately stop and maintain your distance. Leash and/or keep your dog close and slowly retreat, encouraging your pup to follow you. When you’re beyond the 10-to 15-foot spray range, move away and continue your walk in open areas, avoiding brush and the wooded areas where skunk encounters are most common.

If your dog is already close to the skunk, call them to come and quickly walk in the opposite direction, urging them to follow you. This is when a solid recall really pays off — for their safety and for your nose!

Remember, skunks are most active during the dawn and dusk hours and warm weather, so plan your outings accordingly.

Bottom line

Y our dog getting sprayed by a skunk is anything but pleasant. Fortunately, most of the time, a skunk encounter leads to nothing more than a lingering scent that can be removed with commercial products or mixtures made with ingredients from your home. See your veterinarian if your dog is injured by a skunk or sprayed directly in the eyes.