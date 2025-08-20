Seth Meyers’ Dog Frisbee, Andy Samberg's Nemesis, Has Passed Away at Age 14

The Italian Greyhound is being remembered fondly by everyone except one guy.

Tuesday, Seth Meyers announced that his family’s dog, Frisbee, passed away at the age of 14. A tiny Italian Greyhound, Frisbee is well-known and much-adored by fans of Late Night With Seth Meyers, after years of her guest appearances, podcast mentions, and a heated rivalry with comedian Andy Samberg.

A star in her own right, Frisbee made several appearances on Late Night With Seth Meyers. In one, Frisbee was visited by a dog psychic opens in new tab who informed Meyers that Frisbee has no idea he’s a celebrity. In another, she wore a pilgrim costume opens in new tab alongside Meyers’ sons (who were dressed as turkeys, of course). When Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show host David Frei was featured on the show, opens in new tab Frisbee had a chance to compete against a champion Italian Greyhound and received an honorary Best In Show.

Meyers shared the news of Frisbee’s passing on Instagram. “RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with,” he wrote. opens in new tab “She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl.”

Friends of Meyers commented their condolences. “Frisbee forever,” wrote Amy Poehler, Meyers’ former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host. “Oh nooooo!!! So sorry buddy!!!,” added Saturday Night Live co-star Kenan Thompson. “RIP to my former scene partner,” wrote Ike Barinholtz, referencing a cameo Frisbee made on The Mindy Project.

One person who may not be so deeply in mourning? Andy Samberg — a friend of Seth Meyers who has publicly despised Frisbee for years (apparently, the feeling was mutual opens in new tab ). In a segment on Meyers’ show, opens in new tab Samberg referred to Frisbee as “Seth’s nightmare-inducing hellspawn” and “the worst greyhound since the bus.”

“He’s hated my dog since she was little and now she’s 14 years old,” Meyers shared during a Q&A. opens in new tab “Here’s a true thing he did: I sent our Christmas card — Frisbee’s in it every year — he scratched out her face like a serial killer and mailed it back.”

Recently, Andy Samberg appeared on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, and as a prank, Seth Meyers asked her opens in new tab to inform Samberg of Frisbee’s (fake) death. “Don’t even play, ‘cause I’ll be so happy,” Samberg told Poehler. “I will never back off that. That dog sucks, dude. That dog is like a rat carcass.”

Some Instagram commenters noted that Frisbee passed a day after Andy Samberg’s birthday — some called it a birthday wish come true, some thought it was Frisbee getting the last laugh, and some found it a little suspicious. “Does anyone have an alibi for Samberg?!” one fan asked.

There’s no word on Samberg’s response yet — he might be taking the time to lawyer up. That said, his opinion is definitely the unpopular one. Frisbee was undoubtedly beloved, and she’ll be dearly missed. “The collective love for her from the masses built a barrier Samberg’s vitriol could never pierce,” one fan commented. Another hopes the feud continues into the afterlife: “May her ghost haunt Andy Samberg forever.”