29 Street Dogs Were Rescued From Antigua and Flown to the United States.

The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.

A recent rescue flight saved 29 stray dogs from horrible fates on the streets of Antigua, one of the two islands that make up the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda. The pups were facing horrific conditions, including malnourishment and abuse, and are now available for adoption into loving homes.

The May 7 flight was possible thanks to a partnership between Flew the Coop opens in a new tab , a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to animals in crisis during disasters, and Dogs & Cats of Antigua opens in a new tab (DACOA), an organization dedicated to reducing the street dog population in Antigua.

Dog overpopulation in Antigua

The rescued pets “were in a disaster zone,” Joy Farrell, the founder and executive director of DACOA, told opens in a new tab . Overpopulation of dogs is an ongoing problem in Antigua. “I find it’s a beautiful island, but when it comes to animals, it’s an absolute crisis zone,” she said. “We have a dog and cat population spiraling out of control. On a daily basis, it gets worse.”

The pets who Farrell works with are often traumatized and malnourished. DACOA works to give the pups veterinary care, including getting them up-to-date on vaccinations. They then find loving forever homes for the rescued pups, which sometimes involves transporting them. “We’re so proud that we can take pups like these and give them a chance at a second life,” Farrell told People. “And that’s what Flew the Coop enables us to do.”

The rescue

Chris Harding, the founder of Flew the Coop, owns a beachfront resort in Antigua called Hodges Bay Resort and Spa. He wanted to find a way to help the pets in the Antigua community, so he met with Farrell to discuss her work. They quickly realized that a rescue flight was necessary.

Farrell and Harding selected dogs who were vaccinated and in good enough health to make the international trip. Some of the pups have been through truly devastating circumstances.

Suzie, a two-year-old paraplegic pup, was hit by a car and abandoned in a gutter before being found and rehabilitated by DACOA, reported People. Another pup, Stilts, experienced such extreme malnourishment that he developed rickets, a condition that occurs when a vitamin D deficiency leads to the softening of bones.

Mr. Magoo, another pup on the May 7 flight, was found on the highway. “Not only did he have scabies, he was malnourished. His eyes were shut; they were glued shut. He had some sort of eye infection. So the poor pup didn’t even realize he was on a busy highway,” Farrell told People. After a period of care at DACOA, “Mr. Magoo became a gorgeous little charmer,” she said.

