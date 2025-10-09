Are These Creepy Life-Sized Dolls the Cure to Your Dog’s Separation Anxiety?

On a recent episode of Shark Tank, entrepreneur and dog-lover Todd Schram introduced the sharks to Gerty, a life-sized, human-shaped, slightly unnerving inflatable doll. Gerty, Schram explained, could be used to soothe dogs who are left home alone. He’d created the doll when his own dog was suffering from separation anxiety; by dressing the doll up in his own clothes and introducing it to his pup as if it were a human, he was able to eliminate his dog’s stress over being left behind.

“She has the emotional warmth of a human, and the maintenance of a beach ball,” Schram told the panel. “But the most important thing about Gerty is that she actually works.”

And Schram had plenty of positive reviews to back him up. Despite Robert Herjavec calling the doll “scary” and “so weird,” Kevin O’Leary eventually agreed to give Schram $50,000 for 30 percent equity. Since the episode aired, the Gerty doll has already upped its game — you can now buy opens in new tab a customizable version with a photo of your face printed onto the head.

Before there was Gerty, there was Farc.

Gerty is new, but the concept isn’t. For the past few years, pet parents and rescues have been using mannequins to soothe their dogs, with many sharing their experiences on social media. In 2019, six years before there was Gerty, there was Farc. It was purchased from Vintage Pet Rescue opens in new tab for Shorty, a Bulldog who was inconsolable when her dad, Marc, traveled (Farc equals Fake Marc). Not only did Shorty fall in love with Farc, but many pets at Vintage Pet Rescue, where Farc has resided since Shorty’s passing, have taken to cuddling up on the mannequin’s lap. It’s some seriously adorable stuff.