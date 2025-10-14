135-Dog Animal Sanctuary Found in ‘Deplorable Conditions’ Needs Your Help

Fifteen months ago, Linda Papszycki’s uncle died and left her his animal sanctuary. The Leyden, New York, resident had to suddenly deal with 135 dogs and seven buildings. To add to the stress, Papszycki says the sanctuary wasn’t in the best state when she took over. In fact, she calls its conditions “deplorable.”

“The whole property was like a junkyard. It was like a hoarding situation. Dogs. Dogs were not in the best health conditions. It was horrible, and then when I got into the insides of the buildings, it was even worse what they were living in,” Papszycki told WWNYTV 7 opens in new tab .

Spirit Animal Sanctuary was originally opened in 2004 by Alan Papszycki, a canine behavioral specialist and trainer. The sanctuary relocated to Booneville, New York in 2005. Spirit Animal Sanctuary specifically caters to dogs with behavior and medical problems — dogs who are deemed unadoptable by most shelters. It’s a last resort for many dogs, who would otherwise be euthanized. Alan apparently never turned away a dog. However, due to Alan’s declining health in recent years, the sanctuary’s quality deteriorated.

When faced with the decision to sell the place, Papszycki was not about to give up on the animals who needed her. “I couldn’t fail these animals. I had to get them back in good shape and clean up this property so it actually looked like a sanctuary and not a junkyard,” she said.