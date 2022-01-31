How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.
adoption & fostering
New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.
The truth is breed labels are often wrong.
What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
Got a new pet? Here’s what to do.
Let’s be real. Welcoming home a new dog or cat is a very cute but very crazy time. Thankfully, we’re here to help with a nifty new pet parent to-do list.Get Startedopens in a new tab
Fall in love abroad? Follow these simple steps to bring your new family member home.
“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.