pets & their people

Definitely something worth looking into.

This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.

The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.

The famous rescue pup, who was also the face of Dogecoin, passed peacefully at age 18.

The past few years have been a whirlwind for the R&B pop star, but her “little best friend” helps her stay calm in all the chaos.

The sisters talk romance, pets, and their obsession with both.

Peggy was the runt of her litter—now, she’s a Marvel VIP.

The veteran safety, who’s headed to the Super Bowl this weekend, tells Kinship all about being a dog dad and his org, The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.

The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.

Watch the heartbreaking — and heartwarming — tribute to his three-legged rescue Pittie, Dipper.

The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won in our hearts (and in Ryan Gosling’s, too).

You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.

lifestyle Arabelle Sicardi’s Jazz-Loving Dog Has Taught Them the Healing Power of Companionship Titan was just their partner’s pup. Now, he’s the writer’s favorite excuse to take a mental-health break from late-night edits.

lifestyle Artist Lorien Stern on Finding the Perfect Hypoallergenic Pets (Ducks Included) She couldn ’ t let allergies get in the way of her love of animals.

lifestyle How Katherine Heigl’s Rescue Pets Gave Her a Sense of Purpose and Connection Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”

lifestyle How Blondshell Trained Her German Shepherd to be a Lap Dog The musician has had a huge year touring on the road, but to keep going, she learns by example from her endlessly energetic pup, Chinchilla.

lifestyle Gracie McGraw’s Dog Baz Is a Broadway Baby The New York-based actress is forging her own path on the Great White Way with her killer pipes, a busy city life, and a pup who is “drama dot com.”