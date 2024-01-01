Travel · Kinship

lifestyle

travel

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Woman at a cafe with her small fluffy dog.

In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.

Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.

Woman holds her small black dog on the airplane.

Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.

collage: woman with dog on purple background, Chicago sights, a boat, a train, a tunnel, a Dalmation

From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.

Woman getting ready to travel with her small brown dog at the airport.

The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.

Dallas collage, a small white dog being held surrounded by images of Dallas: Mutts Cantina, skyline, a singer with a guitar

Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.

Woman at a dog park outside with a bunch of dogs.

For social pups, these are the places to be.

Stray dog sleeping on the street

Fall in love abroad? Follow these simple steps to bring your new family member home.

Woman camping with her dog outside.

Everyone is welcome in the tent, but you’ll need these items on your packing list if your pup is tagging along.

Two golden retrievers, white and gold, traveling together at the back of the small compact silver and orange car. Sitting in the trunk, looking outside through the opened window.

Bring your pet along for the ride with these pro tips from a dog trainer.

A dog with its head sticking out the window of a moving car.

They are your favorite person anyway—why not plan the perfect vacation with them?

Woman and her dog on BARK Air airplane.

Does this mean they will lower those hefty ticket prices?

A garden that's a tribute for fallen pets in Del Mar, CA.

Inspired by one local man’s love for his late dog, Gwen’s Garden has grown into a valued community space.

Bark Air

Don’t worry: No dogs were harmed.

Man backpacking with his Golden Retriever puppy in a state park

Where to go and what to do—from Alabama to Wyoming.

