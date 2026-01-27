17 Best Dog-Friendly Beaches in Florida · Kinship

17 Best Dog-Friendly Beaches in Florida for Your Pup to Frolic

Nothing like a day by the water with your best buddy.

by Rebecca Norris
January 27, 2026
Florida is the land of sand and sun, and with many dog-friendly restaurants, shops, and attractions, it’s a great place to travel with your pup. Of course, when adventuring to and through Florida, the thing that’s on top of everyone’s mind (apart from Disney) is the beaches.

As picturesque as dogs on a beach might seem, not all Florida beaches agree, and heading to a no-dog zone can lead to some hefty fines. To save yourself the trouble (and from having to see a sad pup turned away), check out our guide to the best dog-friendly beaches in Florida.

Whether you plan to visit the Panhandle, the Sun Coast, or the Gold Coast, there are plenty of dog-friendly beaches to add to the fun. Ahead, uncover a bevy of dog beaches, a handful of which even allow pups off leash.

Jupiter Dog Beach — Jupiter, Florida

Jupiter Dog Beach is in Southeastern Florida. It’s one of the few off-leash beaches in the entire state, making it especially popular among pet parents and their pups. 

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Dogs should be leashed while walking to the beach; leashes are not required on the beach, so long as dogs remain obedient under sight and sound control

  • Hours: Sunrise to sunset

  • Anything else: The beach is dog-friendly and off-leash from markers #26 to #57.

Gulfside City Beach Park — Sanibel Island, Florida

Gulfside City Beach Park, locally known as Algiers Beach, is located on the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida. Visitors can stroll the beach or immerse themselves in nature on the shaded trail loop. Parking costs $5. 

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Leashes required

  • Hours: Dawn to dusk

  • Anything else: The park has restrooms and picnic areas.

North Clearwater Beach — Clearwater, Florida

Most of Clearwater Beach, located on Florida’s Sun Coast along the Gulf, unfortunately, prohibits pups. That said, so long as you stroll north of Somerset Street, they’re welcome to join on leash. Since there aren’t length requirements, however, you can opt for a long lede that allows them to run and swim. 

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Leashes required

  • Hours: 24/7

  • Anything else: Dogs are not permitted on the public bathing beach on Clearwater Beach (South of Somerset Street).

Bowman’s Beach Park — Sanibel, Florida

Bowman’s Beach Park is another fan-favorite, dog-friendly, sandy spot on Sanibel Island. The long stretch of beach is well regarded as the spot to find stellar shells. Just be sure to only scoop up empty shells, as removing live mollusks, sand dollars, urchins, and starfish is illegal. 

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Leashes required

  • Hours: Dawn to dusk

  • Anything else: Bowman’s Beach is popular for its fantastic shelling.

Vilano Beach — St. Augustine, Florida

Vilano Beach is a popular dog beach in historic St. Augustine, Florida. When strolling with your leashed pooch, keep an eye on what’s around you; skimboarders are known to slice through the water in the area. 

Know before you go:

Dog Beach at Pier Park in Panama City Beach — Panama City Beach, Florida

Panama City Beach is located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, where the Gulf is known for sparkling a spectacular shade of green. Pups are permitted to run free in the city’s dog parks, but leashes are required when strolling the beach. 

Know before you go:

Cape San Blas Beaches — Cape San Blas, Florida

Cape San Blas Beaches are known for being serene and uncrowded, making them a great spot to stroll through the sand with your pup in hand. That’s the thing, though: They must be leashed at all times. That said, there aren’t length requirements, so feel free to give them extra room to sprint and splash.

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Leashes required

  • Hours: 24/7

  • Anything else: Waste disposal bins are conveniently available along the beach.

Performance Pups Freshwater Dog Beach — Dania Beach, Florida

Performance Pups is a private freshwater lake and dog beach in Dania Beach, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale. Entry requires admission, but once inside, your pooch will show you just how glad they are to have a ticket to roam free. 

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Leashes are optional

  • Hours:  Weekdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Anything else: Admission required. You can rent the entire beach for a private pup party.

Ormond Beach Dog Beach — Ormond Beach, Florida

Ormond Beach is located near Daytona. The popular dog beach welcomes pups on leash, though it can be no longer than six feet. 

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Leashes required

  • Hours: Sunrise to sunset

  • Anything else: Dogs must stay out of designated wildlife areas.

Peanut Island — Peanut Island, Florida

Peanut Island is located near Palm Beach. The free-to-enter island requires ferry tickets or owning a boat to access. Once you arrive, you and your pooch can explore the land and sand — the 79-acre island has a 1.25-mile paved walking trail — but they must remain on leash at all times. A word to the wise? There are no concessions on the island, so pack snacks or a full picnic meal for you and your pup.

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Leashes required

  • Hours: Sunrise to sunset

  • Anything else: Peanut Island is only accessible via private boat or public ferry.

Jacksonville Beach — Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is a popular stop for pet parents, as the city boasts the largest urban park system in the United States, much of which is dog-friendly. If you want to swap grass for sand, head to Jacksonville Beach, where dogs are permitted so long as they remain on a leash of no more than 8 feet. 

Know before you go:

  • Leash rules: Leashes required

  • Hours: 24/7 October 1 to March 31; Before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. April 1 to September 30

  • Anything else: Dogs are not allowed on the sand dunes.