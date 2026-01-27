Nothing like a day by the water with your best buddy.

Florida is the land of sand and sun, and with many dog-friendly restaurants, shops, and attractions, it’s a great place to travel with your pup. Of course, when adventuring to and through Florida, the thing that’s on top of everyone’s mind (apart from Disney) is the beaches.

As picturesque as dogs on a beach might seem, not all Florida beaches agree, and heading to a no-dog zone can lead to some hefty fines. To save yourself the trouble (and from having to see a sad pup turned away), check out our guide to the best dog-friendly beaches in Florida.

Whether you plan to visit the Panhandle, the Sun Coast, or the Gold Coast, there are plenty of dog-friendly beaches to add to the fun. Ahead, uncover a bevy of dog beaches, a handful of which even allow pups off leash.

Our best dog-friendly beach picks in Florida

Jupiter Dog Beach in Jupiter

Gulfside City Beach Park in Sanibel Island

North Clearwater Beach in Clearwater

Bowman’s Beach in Sanibel

Vilano Beach in St. Augustine

Dog Beach at Pier Park in Panama City Beach in Panama City Beach

Cape San Blas Beaches in Cape San Blas

Performance Pups Freshwater Dog Beach in Dania Beach

Ormond Beach Dog Beach in Ormond Beach

Peanut Island in Peanut Island

Jacksonville Beach in Jacksonville

Pensacola Beach West Golf in Pensacola

Smyrna Dunes in New Smyrna Beach

Haulover Park Dog Beach in Miami

North Beach Bark Beach in Miami

Boca Raton Bark Beach in Boca Raton

Hobie Island Beach in Miami

Jupiter Dog Beach — Jupiter, Florida

Jupiter Dog Beach opens in new tab is in Southeastern Florida. It’s one of the few off-leash beaches in the entire state, making it especially popular among pet parents and their pups.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Dogs should be leashed while walking to the beach; leashes are not required on the beach, so long as dogs remain obedient under sight and sound control

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Anything else: The beach is dog-friendly and off-leash from markers #26 to #57.

Gulfside City Beach Park — Sanibel Island, Florida

Gulfside City Beach Park, opens in new tab locally known as Algiers Beach, is located on the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida. Visitors can stroll the beach or immerse themselves in nature on the shaded trail loop. Parking costs $5.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leashes required

Hours: Dawn to dusk

Anything else: The park has restrooms and picnic areas.

North Clearwater Beach — Clearwater, Florida

Most of Clearwater Beach, opens in new tab located on Florida’s Sun Coast along the Gulf, unfortunately, prohibits pups. That said, so long as you stroll north of Somerset Street, they’re welcome to join on leash. Since there aren’t length requirements, however, you can opt for a long lede that allows them to run and swim.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leashes required

Hours: 24/7

Anything else: Dogs are not permitted on the public bathing beach on Clearwater Beach (South of Somerset Street).

Bowman’s Beach Park — Sanibel, Florida

Bowman’s Beach Park opens in new tab is another fan-favorite, dog-friendly, sandy spot on Sanibel Island. The long stretch of beach is well regarded as the spot to find stellar shells. Just be sure to only scoop up empty shells, as removing live mollusks, sand dollars, urchins, and starfish is illegal.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leashes required

Hours: Dawn to dusk

Anything else: Bowman’s Beach is popular for its fantastic shelling.

Vilano Beach — St. Augustine, Florida

Vilano Beach opens in new tab is a popular dog beach in historic St. Augustine, Florida. When strolling with your leashed pooch, keep an eye on what’s around you; skimboarders are known to slice through the water in the area.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leashes required

Hours: Dawn to dusk

Anything else: The Vilano Beach Artisan Market Walk opens in new tab is held every third Saturday at the Vilano Beach Pier.

Dog Beach at Pier Park in Panama City Beach — Panama City Beach, Florida

Panama City Beach opens in new tab is located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, where the Gulf is known for sparkling a spectacular shade of green. Pups are permitted to run free in the city’s dog parks, but leashes are required when strolling the beach.

Know before you go:

Cape San Blas Beaches — Cape San Blas, Florida

Cape San Blas Beaches opens in new tab are known for being serene and uncrowded, making them a great spot to stroll through the sand with your pup in hand. That’s the thing, though: They must be leashed at all times. That said, there aren’t length requirements, so feel free to give them extra room to sprint and splash.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leashes required

Hours: 24/7

Anything else: Waste disposal bins are conveniently available along the beach.

Performance Pups Freshwater Dog Beach — Dania Beach, Florida

Performance Pups is a private freshwater lake and dog beach in Dania Beach, opens in new tab Florida, near Fort Lauderdale. Entry requires admission, but once inside, your pooch will show you just how glad they are to have a ticket to roam free.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leashes are optional

Hours: Weekdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anything else: Admission required. You can rent the entire beach for a private pup party.

Ormond Beach Dog Beach — Ormond Beach, Florida

Ormond Beach opens in new tab is located near Daytona. The popular dog beach welcomes pups on leash, though it can be no longer than six feet.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leashes required

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Anything else: Dogs must stay out of designated wildlife areas.

Peanut Island — Peanut Island, Florida

Peanut Island opens in new tab is located near Palm Beach. The free-to-enter island requires ferry tickets or owning a boat to access. Once you arrive, you and your pooch can explore the land and sand — the 79-acre island has a 1.25-mile paved walking trail — but they must remain on leash at all times. A word to the wise? There are no concessions on the island, so pack snacks or a full picnic meal for you and your pup.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leashes required

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Anything else: Peanut Island is only accessible via private boat or public ferry.

Jacksonville Beach — Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is a popular stop for pet parents, as the city boasts the largest urban park system in the United States, much of which is dog-friendly. If you want to swap grass for sand, head to Jacksonville Beach, opens in new tab where dogs are permitted so long as they remain on a leash of no more than 8 feet.

Know before you go: