All the best restaurants, parks, hotels (and more!) for you and your pup.

Travel-loving dog parents, Boston is calling your name. The charming New England city is a treasure trove of history, culture, and cuisine, with an inspiring number of dog-friendly attractions, including parks, patios, and shopping districts alike.

Whether you’ve been dying to walk the Freedom Trail (it’s dog-friendly!) and explore the birthplace of the American Revolution, have been dreaming of visiting Fenway Park, or simply want to see what all the Beantown hype is about, we’re here to help you make the most of your getaway with our dog-friendly guide to Boston. Keep reading for the full rundown.

Cafes and eateries

What fun is exploring a new city without touring its food scene while you’re at it? Below, find a handful of restaurants that welcome pups on the patio.

Coppa Boston

253 Shawmut Ave.

@coppaboston opens in new tab

James Beard Award-winning Chef Ken Oringer is the mastermind behind this neighborhood Italian gem. Renowned for its unique small plates, homemade pasta, wood-fired pizza, and scrumptious desserts, Coppa Boston is one of the best Italian restaurants in all of Boston — and they welcome pups on their seasonal patio.

J.P. Licks

150 Charles St.

173 Newbury St.

1106 Boylston St.

@jplicks opens in new tab

J.P. Licks is a must-visit Boston icon, beloved for homemade ice cream, hard yogurt, cakes, pies, coffee, and other baked goods. The popular sweet spot offers treats for pups, too.

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St.

@sweetcheeksbbq opens in new tab

Food Network fans, you won’t want to miss out on a visit to Sweet Cheeks Q, the delectable brainchild of Tournament of Champions Season 3 winner, Tiffani Faison. The New England restaurant specializes in Southern barbecue, with a menu showcasing stellar smoked meats, classic comfort sides, and world-famous buttermilk biscuits. Best of all, pooches are permitted on the patio.

The Bell in Hand Tavern

45 Union St.

@bellinhand opens in new tab

The Bell in Hand Tavern is America’s oldest continuously operating tavern, making it a must-visit for beer lovers and history buffs alike. The patio pup-friendly tavern serves much more than beverages, though. Menu highlights include a bevy of fresh seafood (hello, lobster rolls!), local burrata, burgers, and Boston cream pie cupcakes.

The Daily Catch

323 Hanover St.

65 Atlantic Ave

@thedailycatch opens in new tab

Speaking of seafood, The Daily Catch is a cult-favorite for calamari, squid-ink pasta, Lobster Fra Diavolo, and other Italian-American seafood staples. Strictly first-come, first-served, The Daily Catch often has a line, especially for the patio, but you’ll want to snag a spot if your pooch is in tow for the memorable meal.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

Whether you’re looking for a boozy brunch, afternoon brewery hang, or wine night with the girls, Boston has plenty of dog-friendly breweries, wineries, and bars to choose from. Below, explore five standout picks.

Piattini

226 Newbury St.

@piattini_wine_cafe opens in new tab

Piattini is another Italian icon in Boston. The popular wine bar serves lunch and dinner indoors and on the pup-friendly patio, and offers a menu of small plates ripe with big flavor. From scampi and fusilli al pesto to rigatoni alla vodka and ravioli d’aragosta, Piattini is heaven for pasta lovers, but the quaint restaurant also serves salads, paninis, and pizza. And if wine isn’t your thing, fret not; Piattini serves mocktails, cocktails, beer, coffee, and tea, as well.

Castle Island Brewing

10 Old Colony Ave.

@castleislandbeer opens in new tab

If breweries are more your jam, Castle Island Brewing in South Boston won’t disappoint. The dog-friendly destination serves up Castle Island beers, hard seltzers, wine, and non-alcoholic options, as well as pizza from its on-site restaurant, Bardo’s Bar Pizza opens in new tab , ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Five Horses Tavern

535 Columbus Ave.

@5horsessouth opens in new tab

Craving brunch, lunch, or dinner with a robust drink list to boot? Five Horses Tavern, and its dog-friendly patio, awaits. Located in Boston’s historic South End, Five Horses Tavern is a prime spot for folks looking to enjoy a craft beer or cocktail while nomming on classic American comfort food, including cornbread, pretzels, chicken tenders, tacos, wings, mac and cheese, and more.

The Anchor

1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown

@theanchorboston opens in new tab

For a true biergarten vibe, The Anchor in the historic Charlestown neighborhood delivers. The massive public gathering space regularly hosts events, live music, movie nights, and more within the outdoor space, where well-behaved pooches are permitted.

Night Shift Brewing

1 Lovejoy Wharf #101

@nightshiftbrewing opens in new tab

Night Shift Brewing is another Boston hit for a classic brewery vibe featuring quirky craft beers and nosh from a bevy of rotating food trucks. As long as your pup is leashed and well-behaved, they’re welcome to join on the patio.

Shops

Retail therapy is that much more fulfilling when you get to bring your pup along for the fun. The Boston shops and retail districts below agree.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace

1 Faneuil Hall Square

@faneuilhallmarketplace opens in new tab

Faneuil Hall Marketplace is home to over 100 restaurants opens in new tab and shops opens in new tab , many of which set out bowls for pups. Just keep in mind that the historic marketplace tends to be quite crowded, with shoppers and performers alike, so if your pup gets overwhelmed easily, this may not be the best place to bring them.

Parkside Bookshop

260 Shawmut Ave.

@parksidebookshop opens in new tab

Hoping to find your next favorite book? Parkside Bookshop welcomes people and pups to browse and stay awhile.

Polkadog Bakery

217 Newbury St.

256 Shawmut Ave.

57 Salem St.

@polkadog opens in new tab

Treat your pup to hand-crafted Boston treats from Polkadog Bakery. Offering crunchy, soft and chewy, and training varieties, Polkadog caters to every pup’s palate and pet parent’s needs. Suffice to say, you’ll be glad they ship!