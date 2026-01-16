15 Best Dog-Friendly Hotels in Colorado

The coziest spots for a mountainside getaway with your pup.

Colorado is one of the top 10 largest states in America, coming in at number eight, with roughly 104,000 square miles of mountains and plains to explore. Despite its diverse landscape, more often than not, travelers seek Colorado for its top-tier Rocky Mountain terrain, which stretches from top to bottom throughout the state.

While Rocky Mountain National Park — and frankly, many trails throughout the state — restrict dogs, Colorado is an overall incredibly dog-friendly destination, with many restaurants, shops, and parks welcoming pups with open arms (and lots of treats). So, what do you say?

Are you ready to book a mountain getaway you’ll never forget? Ahead, find 15 dog-friendly hotels in Colorado, starting in the capital city of Denver and fanning out across the state.

Our best dog-friendly hotels in Colorado

Halcyon — Cherry Creek, Colorado

Kicking things off in the capital city, we have Halcyon Cherry Creek, opens in new tab a stunning contemporary hotel located just outside of downtown Denver in the upscale Cherry Creek shopping district. Inside, guests are greeted with inviting rooms and a welcoming hospitality staff with tasty homemade treats at the ready.

Guests can choose from a variety of rooms and suites, including loft and terrace options. Whether you stop by for the day or book a weekend stay, make sure to pop up to the rooftop, where you’ll be met with striking views of the city and the Rocky Mountains beyond.

About the hotel

Know before you go

Pet fee: $150 per pet, per stay

Number/size restrictions: Two dogs up to 70 pounds

In room: Dogs shouldn’t be left unattended.

The Maven — Denver, Colorado

Another of Denver’s spectacularly centrally located hotels is The Maven, opens in new tab a beautiful, dog-friendly boutique property boasting industrial-chic design with eclectic flair. The spacious guest rooms, which range from queen and king rooms to lofts and suites, are outfitted with luxury linens and bath products, pour-over coffee, reusable water bottles, and dog bowls and beds.

The Maven also goes above and beyond to offer its guests wow-worthy perks and deals on-site and throughout Dairy Block (where it’s located), from complimentary happy hour drinks and access to a courtesy car to 20 percent off all food and beverages at Deviation Distilling opens in new tab and $20 off LoveWeld opens in new tab permanent Jewelry.

Psst: If you’re a big sports fan, The Maven is a prime Colorado hotel pick, thanks to its proximity opens in new tab to Coors Field and Ball Arena, where the Colorado Rockies, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Mammoth play. You’ll need to arrange care for your pup while you’re at the game, though; pups can’t be left unattended in the hotel rooms.

About the hotel

Know before you go

Pet Fee: $50 per pet, per stay

Number/size restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In room: Pets shouldn’t be left unattended.

The Curtis — Denver, Colorado

For all the kitsch-loving kings and queens out there, The Curtis opens in new tab — a DoubleTree by Hilton — is waiting to wow you and your pup. The ultra-kitschy property features a mix of standard and nostalgic, hyper-themed rooms (think: video games, Star Trek, I Love Lucy, Barbie, and more) draped in bright colors and bold patterns, making for one seriously Instagrammable, dog-friendly hotel. Speaking of being dog-friendly, The Curtis loves pups and welcomes them with treats, bowls, and beds.

About the hotel

Dining: The Corner Office Restaurant & Martini Bar opens in new tab , Starbucks

Fitness: 24/7 fitness center

Leisure: N/A

Bonus: 5 & Dime Gift Shop

Know before you go

Pet Fee: $25 per pet, per night ($100 per stay maximum)

Number/Size Restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In room: Dogs shouldn’t be left unattended.

Magnolia Denver — Denver, Colorado

If clean, crisp, classic design is your cup of tea, Magnolia Denver opens in new tab is worth checking out. The historic boutique hotel is located in the heart of downtown Denver, within walking distance of Union Station and the ever-popular Larimer Square. Equipped with nine meeting and event venues, don’t be surprised if you run into a wedding party or company retreat while vacationing here. As for pup-friendly perks, guests can expect a treat bag upon arrival, plus concierge service to point you in the direction of all the four-legged-friendly places and activities in town.

About the hotel

Know before you go

Pet Fee: $0

Number/size restrictions: Two pets of any size

In room: Dogs shouldn’t be left unattended.

The Brown Palace Hotel — Denver, Colorado

Arguably the most iconic hotel in all of Denver is The Brown Palace Hotel. opens in new tab The historic, Italian Renaissance property has been operating for over 130 years and has earned the name of Denver’s “grand dame” in the process.

With an awe-inspiring atrium lobby, grand ballroom, and over 240 guest rooms, it’s a beautiful behemoth that can’t be missed — by you or your pup! At The Brown Palace Hotel, dogs are welcomed with delicious treats, cozy beds, stainless steel bowls, and even a property bandana.

About the hotel

Know before you go

Pet fee: $125 per stay

Number/size restrictions: Two dogs up to 50 pounds

In room: Dogs shouldn’t be left unattended.

Omni Interlocken Hotel — Broomfield, Colorado

Northwest of Denver, you’ll find the Omni Interlocken Hotel opens in new tab in Broomfield, Colorado. A perfect rest stop between Denver and Boulder, this classically designed hotel is brimming with amenities that people and pups can both enjoy. From an on-site spa and championship golf course to rooms and suites suitable for four-legged friends, Omni Interlocken is a great place to stay while traversing through Colorado or booking a spa staycation with your pup in tow.

About the hotel

Know before you go

Pet fee: $125 per stay

Number/size restrictions: Two dogs up to 70 pounds

In room: Dogs shouldn’t be left unattended.

Limelight Boulder — Boulder, Colorado

Moving a smidge north, you’ll find Limelight Boulder, opens in new tab a bright and colorful dog-friendly hotel located centrally within the CU Boulder campus. With on-site dining, a heated rooftop pool, and views of the Flatirons—plus beds, bowls, and treats for pets—Limelight Boulder is a prime place to stay all year-round. Just keep in mind that, because it’s located on a college campus, and one with a serious football program, game-day weekends can book up fast.

About the hotel

Dining: Ajax Tavern and Limelight Lounge opens in new tab

Fitness: 24/7 fitness center

Leisure: Year-round hot tub and heated pool

Bonus: Complimentary Therabody devices for use during stay; Audi Experience Test-Drives and Audi Shuttles

Know before you go

Pet fee: $75 per stay (under five days); $125 per stay (longer than five days)

Number/size restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In room: Pets cannot be left unattended.

Gravity Haus Breckenridge — Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge is one of the most beloved ski resorts in the entire country. Of all the places to stay in Breck, Gravity Haus opens in new tab tops our list with its ski-in/ski-out access to Peak 9, dog-friendly policy and active lifestyle-focused programming.

When you book a stay here, you get complimentary entry to Dryland, the hotel’s on-site fitness and wellness center, featuring machines, weights, group classes, and bookable recovery modalities opens in new tab . The hotel is also equipped with ski storage and hot tubs, saunas, and cold plunges for further après convenience and fun.

About the hotel

Know before you go

Pet fee: $50 per dog, per day (waived for Gravity Haus members)

Number/size restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In room: Pets shouldn’t be left unattended.

Hotel Indigo Silverthorne — Silverthorne, Colorado

If you’re not tied to a single resort town, consider a stay at Hotel Indigo Silverthorne, centrally located within a short drive of Breck, Keystone, and Copper Mountain. Whether you’re looking to ski, snowboard, hike, or bike, Hotel Indigo Silverthorne is ready to serve as your respite after a day of adventure.

Best of all, unlike many properties, Hotel Indigo allows pets to be left in the room, so long as they’re quiet and crated.

About the hotel

Dining: KucuBistro & Tequila Bar opens in new tab

Fitness: 24/7 fitness center

Leisure: Indoor heated pool

Bonus: On-site ski shop and off-site golf

Know before you go

Pet fee: $50 per pet, per stay

Number/size restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In room: Pets can be left unattended, but must be crated and well-behaved.

The Arrabelle at Vail Square — Vail, Colorado