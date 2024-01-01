Life with Pets · Kinship

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.

Woman at a cafe with her small fluffy dog.

In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.

The 2024 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its 10 finalists.

It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.

Woman holding her baby while the dog looks at them.

A response to The Cut writer who claimed she fell out of love with her cat once she had a kid.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Zendaya and her dog, Beyoncé and her dog, and Jennifer Coolidge and her dog in front of a green background with the earth and a fox

And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.

Portrait of a coyote standing on a red gravel path next to the street staring at the camera

Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.

Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.

Friends enjoy a meal outside with their white dog.

Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!

A woman working at her desk with a dog sitting on her lap.

Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.

Woman's dog judging the man next to her outside at the beach.

If your pup isn’t a fan, it could mean something. But maybe not everything. Here’s why.


Two women talking while petting new Labrador puppy at home.

Your real friends will understand, and your new ones will also be obsessed with their pups.

Woman hugging her small white dog at home.
FAQs

Kinship site and The Kin app are combining forces to become one brand! Here’s everything you need to know.

A woman spraying her excited dog with a garden hose in the grassy backyard

Stay cool (and safe) out there.

Woman with her two dogs at home.

Complete with a stroller fit for a king who likes to cruise the boulevard.

collage: woman with dog on purple background, Chicago sights, a boat, a train, a tunnel, a Dalmation

From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.

Cacau, a chocolate Labrador from Brazil, took home the "top surf dog" gold medal for herself and her owner, Ivan Moreira, as determined by length of ride, technique, confidence and size or strength of the wave.

This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.

