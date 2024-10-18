A Dog Climbed to the Top of the Great Pyramid of Giza to Bark at Birds

Think your dog goes to extreme lengths to bird-watch in your yard? Maybe they stand on top of the couch or teeter on the window sill to get the exact right view of that blue jay standing out there on the very end of a branch.

You may have a new opinion of what constitutes “extreme” after you see this video of a dog barking at birds on the top of the 455-foot Great Pyramid of Giza. A paraglider named Alex Lang opens in a new tab , who was participating in the SkyOne Egypt Gate 6 paramotoring event this week, got a shot of the pup in a video. It was reposted by adventurer Marshall Mosher on Instagram, where it went viral.

Courtesy of Alex Lang

“It wasn’t something I expected to see at all,” Lang said in a statement to Storyful. “I just saw some movement, and when I looked closer, I realized it was a dog — barking and chasing birds from the very top of the pyramid.”

If you, like me, saw this, instantly got a case of second-hand vertigo and wondered how and if the doggo got down, don’t worry. Mosher went back up into the sky opens in a new tab to make sure the little wasn’t stuck, and he didn’t see him.

Sure enough, in this video from ABC opens in a new tab , you’ll see the pup expertly climbing down the pyramid like a pair of house stairs. No biggie. Apparently this dog and his buddy, pictured here with Mosher, often take trips up and down the pyramid, which at over 4,500 years old is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Photo: @marshallmosher/Instagram

“Whoever is peeing higher, owns it,” Instagram user @andreicomedy wrote. “Check mate, cats.” Some concerned commenters wondered if the paragliders found adopters for the pups, but there hasn’t been confirmation of that. These skilled little climbers seem to be pretty happy with their lives as is, though.