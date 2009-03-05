What Makes A Great Dog Person?
Good dogs deserve good dog people. Here’s how to be one.
There’s a lot of attention paid to what makes a good dog, but what about a good dog person? You’re out there at off-leash parks, navigating icy sidewalks and fretting in veterinarians’ waiting rooms. You read pet food labels, sign animal-welfare petitionsopens in a new tab, and reward your pup for dropping slobbery toys at your feet. Every day you probably strive to be the best pet parent you can be. Here’s a list of simple, concrete actions that can make you the sort of person your dog will brag about. Let’s get started.
Here are 10 ways to be a good dog person:
1. Take longer walks — in new places — with your dog.
When walking your dog, it’s easy to forget that dogs access the world through their noses, and investigating new smells is great brain exercise. So, don’t forget to give them time to smell the rosesopens in a new tab ... and the fire hydrants, and the telephone poles.
2. Double down on physical exercise.
Enroll with your dog in a class such as agility, Flyball, or Rally-Oopens in a new tab. Dogs make great hiking partners or even just for a power walk in the neighborhood. Try climbing stairs, swimming, or a good round of fetch. Flirt-poles can also provide a lot of good exercise in your own backyard.
3. Exercise those brain muscles too.
Make sure they have plenty of enrichment toysopens in a new tab. Who knows? You might be living with a canine Einstein. While out on walks, use the time to engage with your pup. Call them, reward their recall, have them go into a down, reward them, then release them and walk some more. Short training or re-enforcement sessions help you both stay sharp.
4. Keep up with regular dog training.
Teach your dog a new trickopens in a new tab and take regular play breaks. Practical skills such as how to walk nicely on a leash, wait at the door or hold a solid stay all pay big dividends. Try an obedience refresher course; thanks to the pandemic, there are more online classes available than ever before. (Even if your dog makes Lassie look erratic, there’s always room for fine-tuning.)
5. Bring your whole self to the dog park.
It’s fun to meet your friends and visit, but your dog and their activities are the priority. (There’s a reason they call it a dog parkopens in a new tab.) Don’t be so distracted by a conversation or your cell phone that you lose track of your dog. Take advantage of these regular outings to engage with your dogs; they thrive on your attention.
6. Add new foods to their food bowl.
Add variety and nutrition to standard fare with people food additionsopens in a new tab. Or, try baking your own treatsopens in a new tab or making a “barkuterie” boardopens in a new tab. Not only is it surprisingly easy to do, but with a little planning, homemade options are easy on the wallet too.
7. Give your dog regular check-overs.
Frequent home grooming sessionsopens in a new tab are a good way to check in with your dog. Cleaning ears, clipping nails, combing and trimming fur, and brushing teeth help your pup feel good and keep you tuned in to what’s going on with them.
8. Check your pup’s microchip.
Periodically review your dog’s microchipopens in a new tab registration to make sure it has your current contact information. Or, if your dog’s not microchipped, schedule an appointment with your vet to get it done. And don’t forget ID tags, which can also be out of date or perhaps too worn to be easily read. Consider both microchips and tags to be part of your dog’s safety net, their way home in case of emergency or disasteropens in a new tab.
9. Make your dog a mentor and foster a shelter dog.
Foster a rescue dog, especially if you’re a one-dog family. Not only is your pup likely to enjoy a little companyopens in a new tab, but it will also go a long way toward easing your guest into their forever home. If you can’t foster, consider sponsoring a shelter/rescue dog. You can help defray the cost of spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and more; a small donation goes a long way.
10. Choose Sustainable and earth-friendly.
The selection of pet products is endless … there are more dog beds, more toys, more everything to address every need and fancy. So, choose sustainableopens in a new tab and eco-friendly gear for your active and oh-so-stylish pup.
Take a moment to reflect on how much your dog contributes to your life every single day. Companionship, comfort, reasons to laugh, reasons to get a move on ... life with a dog is better in so many ways than life without one.
Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.
