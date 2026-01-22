California is home to many famous, vacation-worthy towns. From ever-charming Carmel-by-the-Sea and Danish-influenced Solvang to vino-centric Napa and Sonoma and, of course, Beverly Hills, there are so many places worth visiting in the nation’s most populous state. If you want to bring your dog along for the adventure, though, few Cali towns compare to San Diego.

The famously laid-back SoCal beach town welcomes pups with open arms at many of its restaurants, breweries, shopping districts, parks, and hotels — and it’s even home to The Original Dog Beach, the first official off-leash beach in the States. Ready to explore America’s Finest City for yourself? Ahead, find our dog-friendly guide to San Diego to kickstart your itinerary.

Cafes and Eateries

San Diego is home to some seriously delectable dog-friendly restaurants. During your stay, be sure to try the city’s famous Baja-style, Cali-Mex cuisine: The California Burrito, which pairs carne asada and traditional fixings with fries, is a must.

La Puerta

560 Fourth Ave.

4020 Goldfinch St.

La Puerta is one of the city's most popular Mexican restaurants, boasting two locations, both of which feature dog-friendly patios. They serve brunch, lunch, and dinner, including the famed California Burrito.

Sally’s

1 Market Pl.

Enjoy Baja-style, waterfront dining with your pooch on the patio at Sally's, overlooking San Diego Bay. The popular coastal fusion joint offers a fresh, mouth-watering menu of appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and entrees, featuring highlights such as grilled octopus, blackened Pacific swordfish, Baja bowls, burgers, and a seafood sampler.

Breakfast Republic

707 G St.

If breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, a stop at the dog-friendly Breakfast Republic is a must. The fan-favorite San Diego restaurant wows with a robust lineup of benedicts, omelets, scrambles, pancakes, and French toast. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.

Daybreak Island Grill

2296 Bacon St.

Daybreak Island Grill also serves breakfast, along with lunch and dinner to follow. The Hawaiian-inspired grill has a menu of sweet and savory dishes, including a Dog Meal that blends Canadian bacon, potato, a farm-fresh egg, minced carrot, and spinach. We love to see it!

Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ

1127 West Morena Blvd.

Have a hankering for Carolina-style BBQ while in California? Bull's Smokin' BBQ will make you want to go back for seconds. The cult-favorite eatery specializes in slow-cooked smoked meats and tantalizing sides, like mac-n-cheese, Bull's Fries, Bull's Beans, cole slaw, and corn bread.

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St.

As you may have noticed, San Diego is a bit of a melting pot when it comes to its food scene. Another of the city's frequented, dog-friendly restaurants is Queenstown Public House, a New Zealand-inspired restaurant that serves brunch, lunch, happy hour, and dinner. FYI: The quirky eatery goes all out for the holidays, making it an especially fun place to dine during the most wonderful time of the year.

Breweries, Wineries, and Bars

With happy hour top of mind, we’d be remiss not to mention the many dog-friendly breweries, wineries, and bars within San Diego. Some of the most popular watering holes in the city are as follows.

Stone Brewing

2816 Historic Decatur Rd.

If you like to have lots of options, Stone Brewing will wow you. With 40 craft taps, the popular, dog-friendly brewery is bound to expand your palette. Pups are welcome on the spacious outdoor patio. Think you'll want to dine while you drink? Stone Brewing recommends making a reservation, as the dining room tables fill up fast.

Ballast Point Brewing

2215 India St.

Little Italy is one of San Diego's most beloved neighborhoods. There, you'll find numerous spectacular Italian restaurants, as well as the dog-friendly Ballast Point Brewing. While walk-ins are welcome, the tasting room, which showcases a rotating menu of seasonal and small-batch brews, recommends booking a reservation to secure a spot if you're tied to a specific time.

Societe Brewing

2415 San Diego Ave., Suite 111

8262 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

Societe Brewing is a local, San Diego-based microbrewery with two locations. Where the Tasting Room is filled with the aroma of freshly brewed beer, given its proximity to the brewhouse, the Old Town Taproom has a more vintage beer hall vibe — plus a dog-friendly patio you'll most definitely want to check out.

Nolita Hall

2305 India St.

Nolita Hall is another Little Italy gem with an outdoor patio that welcomes pups. If sipping on unique craft cocktails while nomming on fresh Italian food is your jam, you'll love this dog-friendly spot.

Werewolf American Pub

627 Fourth Ave.

Werewolf American Pub is a Gaslamp staple, known for its next-level boozy brunches. The rowdy bar might be a smidge overwhelming for your pooch, but the pub welcomes them with open arms nonetheless. While Werewolf is renowned for its breakfast items (like pork belly benedict, California burritos, and specialty pancakes) they serve lunch and dinner, too.

Shops

Whether you want to buy your very good boy or girl a high-quality snack or toy, or treat yourself to some well-deserved SoCal shopping, San Diego delivers with ample dog-friendly shopping.

Seaport Village

849 W Harbor Dr.

Seaport Village is situated alongside the San Diego Bay, featuring a bevy of restaurants, shops, and walking paths to take in the sights and sounds of the shopping district. While many shops set out water bowls for passing pooches, not all allow them inside, so proceed with care.

Dexter’s Deli

3773 30th St.

