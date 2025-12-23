American Shepherd vs. Australian Shepherd
The difference is mostly in size, but there are some other distinguishing factors, too.
Share Article
In This Article:
American Shepherd vs. Australian Shepherd Comparison Summary Origin and History of the American Shepherd and Australian Shepherd Physical Characteristics Temperament and Personalities Grooming Needs Exercise Needs and Activity Levels Training and Intelligence Health and Lifespan Cost Do American Shepherds and Australian Shepherds Make Good Family Pets? How to Choose Between an American Shepherd and Australian Shepherd
From their names alone, the American Shepherd and the Australian Shepherd might seem like the same dog. They do have similarities, such as their coloring, temperaments, jobs, and energy levels. However, they’re actually pretty different. For starters, the American Shepherd, often called the Miniature American Shepherd, is the smaller version of their Australian sibling.
There are some other key differences between the two Shepherd breeds. We’ll break it all down for you here, from their average height to their grooming needs and energy levels.
Marianne Eloise
Marianne Eloise’s work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Cut, Vulture, and more. She is also the author of an essay collection Obsessive, Intrusive, Magical Thinkingopens in new tab. She has been going on adventures with her dog Bowie since she was 17.
Related articles
Understanding Popular Dog Training Methods
Look behind the advertising language when picking a dog trainer.
How to Introduce Your New Dog to Your Kids
They’ll always remember their first childhood pet—this intro is just the beginning.
Are There Differences Between Guide Dog Breeds?
From puppy to partner, guide dogs are a special breed.
How Often Should You Groom Your Dog?
Just make sure you spell out “B-A-T-H.”