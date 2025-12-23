American vs Australian Shepherd: Size, Temperament, and More · Kinship

American Shepherd vs. Australian Shepherd

The difference is mostly in size, but there are some other distinguishing factors, too.

by Marianne Eloise
December 23, 2025
American Shepherd vs Australian Shepherd dogs.
From their names alone, the American Shepherd and the Australian Shepherd might seem like the same dog. They do have similarities, such as their coloring, temperaments, jobs, and energy levels. However, they’re actually pretty different. For starters, the American Shepherd, often called the Miniature American Shepherd, is the smaller version of their Australian sibling.

There are some other key differences between the two Shepherd breeds. We’ll break it all down for you here, from their average height to their grooming needs and energy levels. 

Main takeaways

  • The American Shepherd and Australian Shepherd have similar temperaments and personalities.

  • Both the American and Australian Shepherd need a lot of exercise. 

  • The American Shepherd can be as little as half the size of the Australian Shepherd.

  • Both the American Shepherd and the Australian Shepherd can be easily trained.

