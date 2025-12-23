The difference is mostly in size, but there are some other distinguishing factors, too.

From their names alone, the American Shepherd and the Australian Shepherd might seem like the same dog. They do have similarities, such as their coloring, temperaments, jobs, and energy levels. However, they’re actually pretty different. For starters, the American Shepherd, often called the Miniature American Shepherd, is the smaller version of their Australian sibling.

There are some other key differences between the two Shepherd breeds. We’ll break it all down for you here, from their average height to their grooming needs and energy levels.