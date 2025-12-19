They may both be gentle giants, but there are some key differences between the two breeds.

Big dogs have a certain draw to them, whether it’s their size, their more-than-likely gentle nature, or the sense of security they bring. But there are many things to consider before you decide to go the big dog route. Here, we take a close look at two beloved giant breeds, the Cane Corso and the Mastiff, who are often confused for one another.

Main takeaways Cane Corsos and Mastiffs are giant-breed dogs who may be mistaken for each other.

Though their personalities can sometimes be very similar, their sizing is a bit different.

Cane Corsos tend to be smaller than Mastiffs in both height and weight, and they are typically more energetic and athletic.

Both dogs can be very protective and loyal to their families, so without proper socialization, they may not take kindly to strangers or unfamiliar situations.

Origin and History of Cane Corsos and Mastiffs

Cane Corso history

Cane Corsos were one of two dog breeds developed during the Roman wars. They were the smaller, lighter counterparts to the larger Neapolitan Mastiffs who accompanied Roman soldiers to war. Often used as piriferi, or fire dogs, these animals charged enemy lines with buckets of flaming oil on their backs, causing havoc and igniting the enemies.

After Rome fell, these loyal and fearless dogs found places as guardians, hunters, and farmhands, chasing wild boars, pulling carts, or guarding the home. They were capable of many jobs on the farm until the 19th and 20th centuries, when farming practices changed, once again putting Cane Corsos out of a job and almost leading to their extinction.

Then, in the 1970s, several Cane Corso loyalists began to revive the breed, this time as a companion. By the end of the 1980s, the Cane Corso had come to the United States.

Mastiff history

Mastiffs refer to a specific line of dogs originating in England, though the name can also include several different breeds, including the Neapolitan, Tibetan, and Italian. Old English Mastiffs were used as guardians, hunters, and war dogs in England for many years when Julius Cesar took notice of the dogs during a conquest in Britain. He returned home with a few who, due to their intimidating size, became fighters against wild animals and humans during the times of the gladiators.

Meanwhile, in England, these dogs continued to help by hunting lions and deer and going into battle. Then, during the World Wars, large dogs became hard to feed, and their population numbers dwindled down into the teens. With help from American breeders, the population was restored, and a friendlier, more laid-back dog is what we see today.

Physical characteristics

At first glance, it can be difficult to tell the Cane Corso from a Mastiff. Both breeds are large, muscular, and short-haired. They both have large heads and droopy jowls. However, the Cane Corso is often shorter and lighter than a Mastiff, making them a bit more agile and athletic.

Cane Corsos also come in a larger variety of colors from fawn to red to black to gray, with Mastiffs leaning more towards the fawn and brindle colors. Both dogs can have black masks that cover their faces.

Temperament and personalities

You may have noticed some crossovers between the uses of both Mastiffs and Cane Corsos throughout the years. This is largely due to their similar personalities. Both dog breeds are loyal and protective of their families. They are typically wary of strangers, especially if they haven’t been appropriately socialized opens in new tab , and can be very intimidating due to their quiet confidence and large size.

Though they’re loyal and often eager to please, both dog breeds can also have independent streaks, making them more difficult to train. Mastiffs are generally a bit more accepting of children and other pets than Cane Corsos, but both can live in a multi-animal home or a home with children if they’re properly prepared.

Grooming needs

Both breeds have short, smooth double coats that are fairly easy to maintain. Weekly brushing is usually enough to keep these coats healthy during low-shedding times of the year. More frequent brushing during the spring and fall can help catch the extra shed hairs. Regular baths and nail trims will keep your pup clean and prevent nail overgrowth, while tooth brushing (at least once a week) can help prevent dental disease.

For Mastiffs, you may want to keep a towel handy because they are hardy droolers. They can produce slobber ropes or wet spots wherever they go.

Exercise needs and activity levels

It can be hard to get a Mastiff’s large body into motion, but they still need daily exercise. Choose low-impact options, such as walking, swimming, or hill-climbing, to help preserve their joint health and prevent injuries.

The smaller Cane Corso will be a bit more energetic and may require more attention to their need for mental stimulation. Expect to walk them multiple times daily, but also consider some games or playtime that help burn a bit more energy and give them a job to do.

Training and intelligence

Both of these dogs love to be with their inner circle and are often very eager to please a select number of people. To keep increasing that select number of people and to prevent aggression, socialization needs to be made a priority from an early age.

Cane Corsos and Mastiffs can be easy to train using positive reinforcement and are intelligent enough to pick up and learn just about anything you want to teach them. Keep things interesting to prevent boredom.

However, both breeds can be a little stubborn and hardheaded, so be consistent in rewarding good behavior and ignoring bad behavior, so that your dog knows what to expect from you.

Health and lifespan

Large dogs often mean big health problems, which can be true for both Cane Corsos and Mastiffs. These dogs may be prone to joint issues, such as hip and elbow dysplasia, and emergency issues such as bloat opens in new tab .

In order to prevent as many health issues as possible, be sure to get your pup from a reputable breeder who has performed breeding evaluations such as OFA certification and has screened their breeding animals for issues like epilepsy, eye and heart issues, and degenerative myopathy.

Keep your large dog at a healthy weight with diet and low-impact exercise, and see your veterinarian regularly to make sure your pup is developing and aging in a healthy way. As a general rule, the bigger the dog, the shorter the lifespan. This holds true for these breeds, with the smaller Cane Corso generally living four to five years longer than the larger Mastiff.

Cost

The price tag for a Cane Corso or Mastiff is often as large as the dog. Expect to pay $1,000 to $3,000 (or more) for a puppy from a reputable breeder, with Cane Corsos often costing a bit more. Initial costs may be high, but the lifetime cost of these dogs is where the financial demand really becomes substantial. Large dogs require a large amount of dog food and medications (due to the dosage they may need).

Adoption is often a less expensive way to go, so seek out shelters or breed rescues to get one of these breeds at a lower price.

Do Cane Corsos and Mastiffs make good family pets?

Both of these dogs, though they may look intimidating, are often gentle giants when it comes to their families. They can adapt to living with children and other dogs, and they will likely be loyal and protective of them. However, socialization is key to making this work out. Both breeds need to be positively introduced to kids and other pets early in their lives, with a lot of patience and positive reinforcement. Don’t expect either breed to willingly accept children cold turkey.

Also, be aware that Cane Corsos will require a little more in the exercise and mental stimulation departments than Mastiffs, so be sure you can provide this for them. Consider incorporating your family into these times as well.

How to choose between a Cane Corso and a Mastiff

Both dogs will require a fair amount of space and socialization. However, Mastiffs, though bigger, may be better suited for apartment living due to their lower exercise needs. Cane Corsos, on the other hand, will do better with a yard or fenced area where they can really get a workout.

If you have children or other pets, a Mastiff may be better suited for your home, because they tend to be a bit more laid-back and willing to share your attention with others. No matter which one of these big dogs you choose, prepare to devote a large amount of time to socializing them and creating positive situations where they can interact with strangers and unfamiliar situations.

Bottom line

If you’re in the market for a large, protective breed, both the Cane Corso and Mastiff are good choices. They are loyal, affectionate with their families, and offer an imposing appearance. However, both can be standoffish with strangers and potentially aggressive if they aren’t socialized properly.

FAQs

Are Cane Corsos and Mastiffs good with children?

Either breed can be socialized to work well with children, though Mastiffs may take to them more naturally. If they haven’t been socialized with children previously, you’ll need to carefully supervise all interactions to make sure both dog and child are safe.

Which states do not allow Cane Corsos?

No states ban Cane Corsos. However, individual cities or counties may have certain restrictions, such as necessary spaying or neutering of this breed, mandating that a pet parent has special insurance, or requiring certain enclosures.

Which dog is bigger, the Cane Corso or the Bullmastiff?

Cane Corsos and Bullmastiffs tend to be around the same height. But the weight advantage typically goes to the Bullmastiff, with these dogs coming in around 10 to 15 pounds heavier.