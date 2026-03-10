Crufts 2026 Winner Under Fire After Animal Cruelty Conviction Revealed
The Best in Show champion’s handler went to trial in 2001 for keeping a dog in “shocking conditions.”
Share Article
Lee Cox, the handler and breeder behind the 2026 Best in Show winner of the the international dog show Cruftsopens in new tab, has reportedly faced a previous convictionopens in new tab for animal cruelty.
On Sunday, Cox led his four-year-old Clumber Spaniel, Bruin, to victoryopens in new tab at the international dog show, which took place in Birmingham, England. Bruin took the top spot over 18,000 competitors. This win was a major feat for the breed, which Town & Country comparedopens in new tab to a “sad clown dog.”
Shortly following the win, though, news emerged of Cox‘s previous conviction, with The Independent reporting opens in new tab that Cox “was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, a black Cocker Spaniel named Adam, following a three-day trial at Sedgemoor Magistrates Court in September 2001.”
The newspaper reported that Adam, who was being kept at Cox’s former facility, Kaston Kennels in Somerset, England, suffered a “chronic ear infection,” which ended in amputation.
CornwallLive reported opens in new tab that Jo Daniel, the inspector who visited the property, told the court the following in 2001: “To find a dog in Adam’s condition in a normal house would have been bad enough, but to find one in the care of two internationally renowned dog breeders was shocking. The RSPCA prosecutes without fear or favor. Animal cruelty will not be tolerated, whoever commits it.” The inspection at the time also reported that the dogs at the kennel were “bald, scabby and filthy.”
Per Metroopens in new tab, Cox was prosecuted, alongside his business partner, Roger Stone, by the RSPCA in 2001 over the state of Adam‘s condition. The Independent added that Cox received a three-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £5,000.
A spokesperson for the Royal Kennel Club (RKC) has released a statement to press regarding Cox’s record:
“In this case, an appropriate sanction was imposed by the Disciplinary Committee reflecting the court decision and did not warrant a disqualification. This was an isolated incident 25 years ago. Mr. Cox has had an unblemished record in the 25 years since this incident, making a significant positive contribution to the world of dogs.”
Kinship has contacted the RKC for comment.
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and New York Magazine. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives in New York City and New England with her family, which includes two herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
Related articles
Woman Charged with 328 Counts of Animal Cruelty Got Her Pets Back
She was able to work the system.
93 Dogs Euthanized After Being ‘Put in Hot Boxes and Starved’ at Animal Rescue
And the abuser might walk free.
What to Do If You Witness Animal Abuse
Stand up for animals, and stay safe while you do.
Creator of Popular “Disneyland for Dogs” Charged With Animal Cruelty After Pet Deaths
The man behind the “Golden Retriever Experience” has been banned from keeping dogs for ten years and faces prison time.
Man Kicks Airport Customs Dog So Hard He’s “Lifted off the Ground”
Freddie the Beagle was injured but has made a full recovery and is now back at work.
Woman Abandons Her Dog at Airport After Being Told He Can’t Board Flight
Pako, an American Bully, is now safe and sound.