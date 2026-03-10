Crufts 2026 Winner Under Fire After Animal Cruelty Conviction Revealed

The Best in Show champion’s handler went to trial in 2001 for keeping a dog in “shocking conditions.”

Lee Cox, the handler and breeder behind the 2026 Best in Show winner of the the international dog show Crufts opens in new tab , has reportedly faced a previous conviction opens in new tab for animal cruelty.

On Sunday, Cox led his four-year-old Clumber Spaniel, Bruin, to victory opens in new tab at the international dog show, which took place in Birmingham, England. Bruin took the top spot over 18,000 competitors. This win was a major feat for the breed, which Town & Country compared opens in new tab to a “sad clown dog.”

Shortly following the win, though, news emerged of Cox‘s previous conviction, with The Independent reporting opens in new tab that Cox “was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, a black Cocker Spaniel named Adam, following a three-day trial at Sedgemoor Magistrates Court in September 2001.”

The newspaper reported that Adam, who was being kept at Cox’s former facility, Kaston Kennels in Somerset, England, suffered a “chronic ear infection,” which ended in amputation.

CornwallLive reported opens in new tab that Jo Daniel, the inspector who visited the property, told the court the following in 2001: “To find a dog in Adam’s condition in a normal house would have been bad enough, but to find one in the care of two internationally renowned dog breeders was shocking. The RSPCA prosecutes without fear or favor. Animal cruelty will not be tolerated, whoever commits it.” The inspection at the time also reported that the dogs at the kennel were “bald, scabby and filthy.”

Per Metro opens in new tab , Cox was prosecuted, alongside his business partner, Roger Stone, by the RSPCA in 2001 over the state of Adam‘s condition. The Independent added that Cox received a three-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £5,000.

A spokesperson for the Royal Kennel Club (RKC) has released a statement to press regarding Cox’s record:

“In this case, an appropriate sanction was imposed by the Disciplinary Committee reflecting the court decision and did not warrant a disqualification. This was an isolated incident 25 years ago. Mr. Cox has had an unblemished record in the 25 years since this incident, making a significant positive contribution to the world of dogs.”

Kinship has contacted the RKC for comment.