Crufts 2026 Winner Under Fire After Animal Cruelty Conviction Revealed · Kinship

Skip to main content

Crufts 2026 Winner Under Fire After Animal Cruelty Conviction Revealed

The Best in Show champion’s handler went to trial in 2001 for keeping a dog in “shocking conditions.”

by Hilary Weaver
March 10, 2026
Handler Lee Cox celebrates with Sh Ch Vanitonia Soloist, known as ‘Bruin’, the Clumber Spaniel that won Best in Show during the final day of Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on March 9, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Crufts, organised by The Kennel Club, is the world’s largest dog show.
Victoria elsmore / Alamy

Lee Cox, the handler and breeder behind the 2026 Best in Show winner of the the international dog show Crufts, has reportedly faced a previous conviction for animal cruelty.

On Sunday, Cox led his four-year-old Clumber Spaniel, Bruin, to victory at the international dog show, which took place in Birmingham, England. Bruin took the top spot over 18,000 competitors. This win was a major feat for the breed, which Town & Country compared to a “sad clown dog.”

Shortly following the win, though, news emerged of Cox‘s previous conviction, with The Independent reporting that Cox “was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, a black Cocker Spaniel named Adam, following a three-day trial at Sedgemoor Magistrates Court in September 2001.”

The newspaper reported that Adam, who was being kept at Cox’s former facility, Kaston Kennels in Somerset, England, suffered a “chronic ear infection,” which ended in amputation.

CornwallLive reported that Jo Daniel, the inspector who visited the property, told the court the following in 2001: “To find a dog in Adam’s condition in a normal house would have been bad enough, but to find one in the care of two internationally renowned dog breeders was shocking. The RSPCA prosecutes without fear or favor. Animal cruelty will not be tolerated, whoever commits it.” The inspection at the time also reported that the dogs at the kennel were “bald, scabby and filthy.”

Per Metro, Cox was prosecuted, alongside his business partner, Roger Stone, by the RSPCA in 2001 over the state of Adam‘s condition. The Independent added that Cox received a three-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £5,000.

A spokesperson for the Royal Kennel Club (RKC) has released a statement to press regarding Cox’s record:

“In this case, an appropriate sanction was imposed by the Disciplinary Committee reflecting the court decision and did not warrant a disqualification. This was an isolated incident 25 years ago. Mr. Cox has had an unblemished record in the 25 years since this incident, making a significant positive contribution to the world of dogs.”

Kinship has contacted the RKC for comment.

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and New York Magazine. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives in New York City and New England with her family, which includes two herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.

Related articles