Woman Charged with 328 Counts of Animal Cruelty Got Her Pets Back

Maryland resident Kimberly Klein was charged with 328 counts of animal cruelty — and still, through a legal loophole, she got some of her pets back.

A year ago, authorities removed 82 animals from Klein’s Halethorpe home. She was charged with 328 counts of animal cruelty, including 80 felony counts for “intentional torture” of animals, according to the Baltimore Banner opens in new tab . The animals included 27 birds, 16 dogs, 11 geckos, eight fish, six tortoises, three cats, two pigs, an iguana, a bearded dragon, a snake, a ferret, a hamster, and a rabbit. The animals initially went to foster homes and shelters around the area.

On Sept. 10, Assistant State’s Attorney Alexander Walsh allowed Klein to take a plea deal, under the impression that Klein was a woman who had “simply more animals than one person can care for.” opens in new tab She was sentenced to a year of probation, where she was not allowed to own any animals except for the one dog, two birds, and a reptile the court had allowed her to keep. Then, on Feb. 3, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Wendy Epstein ordered Klein to corporate with Baltimore County Animal Services and “make a good-faith effort to re-home the animals.”

“Why is she involved in this process if she was arrested for harming [the animals]?” Karen Oakjones, one of the foster parents, said to the Baltimore Banner opens in new tab .

Klein’s attorney Larry Greenberg told the publication that the animals were still Klein’s property — not the property of Baltimore County. The idea was that Klein could sell some of the animals to help with her finances. At the time of the plea, Greenberg insisted that the intent was not for Klein to get the animals back.

“If that occurred,” he said to the Banner, “she would go back to jail.”

With this unusual and unprecedented ruling, Klein took advantage of the law. Since she was instructed to play an active role in rehoming the animals, she sent family and friends to bring many of them right back to her own home.

“I knew this was going to happen, that they were going to be returned to her care, one way or the other, because the justice system failed,” said Leah Biddiniger of Bring ‘Em Home Animal Rescue & Trapping opens in new tab .

“We have never heard of this happening before,” said Katie Flory, community care and advocacy director for the Maryland SPCA. “I have not talked to one person who does not believe this was an injustice on the animal’s side.”

On Feb. 20, Baltimore County Police and animal control seized 13 dogs and multiple reptiles and birds from Klein’s home. Klein did not initially answer the door, till the officers presented a warrant. According to the Baltimore Banner, it took five vans to load up all the animals.

“This is outrageous,” wrote Maryland State Delegate Sheila Ruth on Facebook opens in new tab . “Animals are not bargaining chips nor are they property to be sold to pay off debts. They are sentient, feeling beings, and this woman made choices that caused great suffering to these animals. She should have no say in what happens to them.”

Baltimore County Animal Services Director René A. Varela thanked Klein’s neighbors who alerted officers about the animals returning to her home.

“It can’t be stated enough that the only reason this case existed is that neighbors were concerned, and concerned residents got engaged,” he said.

Similarly, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier posted on X opens in new tab that “Animal welfare depends on a strong network of people who step up to help in big ways.” According to the Banner, Klausmeier wants to improve county laws to prevent a case like this from repeating.

A hearing to consider adjusting Klein’s sentence was scheduled for Feb. 27, but has since been postponed.