Thousands of Pets Abandoned as Expats Rush to Flee Dubai

Since the conflict began on Feb. 28, the war in Iran has caused close to 1,300 casualties, per NBC opens in new tab . Unfortunately, pets are also being affected by the devastating conflict. Expats leaving the region are abandoning their animals, overwhelming local rescues as they try to help.

Specifically, many United Kingdom nationals based in Dubai have abandoned their pets as they make plans to leave the country. According to The Guardian, approximately 45,000 British citizens have left the Middle East since March 1. Many are boarding emergency evacuation flights or fleeing to nearby Oman.

“I’ve seen animals left behind after their owners suddenly left Dubai,” said Hannah Mainds, chief executive of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Blackpool & North Lancashire Branch, in a statement. Mainds previously lived in Dubai and helped care for pets in similar situations. “Some were microchipped and clearly once loved, but their families had gone. It’s heartbreaking for rescuers and frightening for the animals.”

K9 Friends opens in new tab , a United Arab Emirates charity that helps abandoned dogs, told The Guardian, “Due to the current situation, some people are being forced to leave the UAE suddenly, and sadly many pets are being left behind. We are doing everything we can to care for animals that have been left at the shelter while continuing to support the dogs already in our care.”

The Standard opens in new tab reports that many images of animals tied to lamp posts or left without water have circulated around social media.

Dubai Street Kitties opens in new tab , a sanctuary dedicated to helping the cats of Dubai, posted on Instagram that they are currently at full capacity due to the influx of abandoned cats: “Every room is full. Every space is taken. And still, the calls do not stop. Injured cats. Abandoned cats. Kittens left to survive alone. There is always another life that needs help.”

It is illegal to abandon pets in the UAE, with fines of up to tens of thousands of pounds. But even without the financial penalty, Mainds said that it’s particularly careless to leave pets behind, because they are entirely dependent on their human caregivers.

“Animals shouldn’t become the forgotten victims when people leave a country in a crisis,” she said in a statement. “Pets rely entirely on their owners. They can’t understand why their family has suddenly disappeared — so we urge those facing uncertainty to remember their animals and get a proper plan in place.”

In response, Dubai Municipality launched a feeding station initiative to care for the influx of stray animals. The city will install 12 smart devices, which will be able to identify stray animals via AI and dispense food accordingly.

“Through these stations, Dubai Municipality is introducing an innovative approach that combines provision of food with more effective management of stray animal populations, while also addressing random feeding practices that can lead to environmental, health, and community-related challenges,” said Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality on the official Dubai Municipality website opens in new tab .

“We’ve been seeing a lot of stress and panic, as you can imagine, amongst pet owners,” Claire Hopkins, a regular animal charity volunteer and dog rescuer, told LBC UK opens in new tab . Originally from Wales, she currently resides in Dubai. “A lot are wanting to give back their adoptive pets. There are dogs starting to be abandoned. The problem is a lot of people haven’t got their pets ready to travel. To take them to the U.K. for example, they need a rabies jab. That means a further delay of three weeks before (you) can travel. I’m sad to say that vets have had inquiries about euthanasia, which is disgusting. Most vets would pass them on to us, but we’re already full, so what are we going to do?”

Anso Stander, who runs Six Hounds opens in new tab animal sanctuary in the UAE, told LBC that her organization has been dealing with a huge influx of abandonments.

She added that expats have been telling her staff that if they can’t take their pets, they plan to leave them. “We’re talking about some people with 20 cats who are trying to leave the country. I just rescued 14 puppies, and I still need to go pick up four more. I’ve had two dogs that’ve been shot in the desert between the UAE and Oman. ... People are literally dumping the cats in front of my shelter (and) the veterinary clinics. It’s selfish and heartless, and there’s absolutely no reason to panic at all. Let me tell you that this government has got everything under control.”

As the situation intensifies, the RSPCA urges expats looking to leave the Middle East to do their due diligence and research the best way to handle their pets. They urge pet parents make a clear plan and check government advice. Pets arriving to the U.K. opens in new tab from the UAE do not need to be quarantined, as long as they have updated vaccinations, are microchipped, and have a Great Britain Pet Health Certificate. The RSPCA also advises expats to speak to reputable pet relocation companies and — in extreme cases, where travel with a pet is not possible, to contact a rescue organization.