Over 100 Dogs Feared to Be Dead After Investigation Into Dog ‘Rescue’

A Texas woman claimed to be operating a dog rescue known as Southeast Texas Paw Patrol — but in reality, she and her boyfriend were severely abusing and neglecting the dogs. Ashley McFadden, 25, and Timothy Brockman have been charged with felony cruelty to non-livestock animals and misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The investigation actually kicked off when McFadden herself contacted the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office to get her Colmesneil-area home approved as a safe place for dogs. But according to KTRE 9 opens in new tab , deputies had already received several calls about the dogs on the property

When they arrived on Feb. 8, the conditions they encountered were deplorable. KTRE 9 reports that there were kennels stacked on top of each other, with one to five dogs in each one. There was a mother dog and puppies in a crate with a “significant amount” of feces. Several dogs were outside and tethered by chains, in a large pen, and running loose. Additionally, there was a shop building full of dogs that McFadden said were “very aggressive” and had “killed several other dogs.”

The deputies charged McFadden, but did not request to seize the dogs, saying that the conditions could be improved if she made immediate changes. She was then arrested her on Feb. 12 and held on a $6,000 bond, under the condition that she rehome the dogs to a licensed rescue within 21 days .

On March 9, when authorities returned to the property, conditions were very much the same — if not worse. The officers found a dead dog, along with various crates in the surrounding wooded area that contained decomposed carcasses. KTRE 9 reports that Brockman told the officers it had been his job to bury the dead dogs and that he just hadn’t been doing it.

More dogs were found held in cages with no food, water, or flooring. Dog excrement was everywhere.

“The smell of methane gas, produced by dog feces, was overwhelming,” said the report. “It was an obvious danger to any person or animal behind closed doors and windows at the residence.”

Overall, the officers seized 54 dogs from the property. They were taken to Who Saved Who opens in new tab , a rescue facility in Montgomery County. Additional rescue groups managed to save another 30 dogs. Unfortunately, the investigators on the case believe that more than 100 dogs may have died at Southeast Texas Paw Patrol.

“The dogs were all in cages with no liners or bottoms, no food, no water. Just waiting to die in this crate,” Tina Nedd, who helped rescue dogs from the property, told Fox 26 opens in new tab Houston opens in new tab . “We could open the crate door, and they would not try to come out. They were just shut down.”

“You rescue dogs to save them, not have somebody purposely kill them, starve them, torture them. You can't wrap your mind around it,” dog transporter Mary McElhamon told Fox 26 Houston. She had previously taken 30 dogs to McFadden, but after learning about the shelter’s true nature, she tried to get the dogs back.

The Tyler County District Attorney’s office urges anyone who has dealt with McFadden and the Southeast Texas Paw Patrol to contact the DA’s office opens in new tab . Additionally, Who Rescued Who posted an update on Facebook opens in new tab , detailing how to help.

“If you would like to donate toward the initial transport and placement of these animals, the only person currently coordinating those funds is Toni Raquel Kickertz, and donations for that purpose should be sent directly to her,” they wrote. “Several rescues have taken in dogs from this case and may also request support individually as they begin medical care and recovery. We will be posting a full list of rescues involved soon to maintain transparency. Unfortunately, we are already seeing individuals attempting to collect funds who were never involved, so please be mindful of where donations are sent.”