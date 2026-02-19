Woman Arrested for Abandoning Dog at Las Vegas Airport

The pup, now nicknamed “JetBlue,” is with a foster family and available for adoption.

A dog allegedly abandoned at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is now available for adoption.

On Feb. 2, police responded to “reports of a dog that had been tied to a metal carry-on baggage sizer and left behind at the JetBlue ticket counter,” per a statement on X opens in new tab from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), who included a clip of the incident in their post.

Per the LVMPD, JetBlue employees told a passenger that she had to fill out paperwork in order to fly with her pup as a service animal. They continued in their statement: “When the required paperwork was not completed, the passenger was denied a boarding pass. She then left the dog behind and proceeded through the airport to the departure gate.”

They said she left the pup, a two-year-old Goldendoodle / Mini Poodle, “tied to a metal carry-on baggage sizer” at the ticket counter.

The police department stated that they later located the woman at her gate, where they asked her for an explanation of her behavior. She reportedly said that “the airline would not allow her to fly with it and claimed the dog had a tracking device — implying it was acceptable to leave the animal behind and it would return to her.” They said she “became hostile and resisted officers’ attempts to detain her.” Per LVMPD, she was arrested for animal abandonment and resisting arrest.

The pup, now appropriately named JetBlue, is now with Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas opens in new tab , where he is available for adoption after a 10-day hold.

“We’re very excited to have this boy in our rescue,” Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas founder Danielle Roth told 8 News Now opens in new tab . She continued: “One of our adopters is a police officer, and she was on scene with him.” She added that one of their adopters is a police officer and reached out to Retriever Rescue “immediately.” JetBlue is now neutered, vaccinated, and with a foster family — ready for his permanent home.

Roth tells Kinship that JetBlue already has 300 applications for adoption.

“From the moment airport staff realized what had happened, he was surrounded by kindness. We are deeply grateful to the JetBlue ticket counter employees, TSA, LVMPD, Animal Control, and The Animal Foundation for ensuring he was safe and properly cared for until he could come into rescue,” she tells us. “Their quick action made all the difference.”

She continues: “Despite experiencing abandonment, JetBlue has shown nothing but love. He is affectionate, gentle, and incredibly social. He greets everyone with trust and warmth, which is honestly remarkable given what he went through.

The outpouring of support from our community has been overwhelming — we have received a large number of applications and inquiries from families wanting to give him the life he deserves. ... Because of what he endured, we are committed to ensuring he is placed in a stable, loving home where he will never face abandonment again.”

Roth says she hopes JetBlue’s story brings awareness to animal abandonment and the importance of rescue. She also hopes it encourages people to pursue adopting a pet. “Stories like his remind us how much community matters — and how quickly love can replace heartbreak,” she adds.

Kinship has requested comment from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.