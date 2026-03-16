The Ultimate Dog-Friendly Guide to Houston

The best restaurants, bars, hotels, and parks to explore with your pup in this Texas metropolis.

Houston is the energy capital of the world, and it also happens to be a great place for pups to get their energy out. With a bevy of expansive parks, sprawling shopping districts, and countless dog-friendly restaurants, breweries, and wine bars, Houston has it all for pet parents looking to get away.

Ahead, peruse our robust dog-friendly guide to Houston. With more than enough to fill a weekend, don’t blame us if you find yourself wanting to plan multiple visits.

Cafes and eateries

Houston is home to a diverse dining scene brimming with barbecue, Tex-Mex, elevated American, Italian, and more. Below, a sampling of the best dog-friendly Houston restaurants.

Mia’s Table

3131 Argonne St.

@ miastablehouston opens in new tab

Mia’s Table opens in new tab is located in Houston’s upscale Upper Kirby neighborhood. The popular casual eatery, which features a spacious dog-friendly covered patio, serves up burgers, barbecue, tacos, and Southern comfort favorites. While there are many flavorful menu options, the restaurant is particularly famous for its Jalapeno Cream Gravy, which can be found on the Chicken Fried Chicken and Chicken Fried Steak, as well as on the Nashville Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich.

Rodeo Goat Houston

2105 Dallas St.

@ rodeogoatburger opens in new tab

Rodeo Goat Houston opens in new tab receives rave reviews for its craft burgers and craft beers, as well as its dog-friendly patio. If burgers and beer aren’t your thing, rest assured, Rodeo Goat also offers salads, sides, and shakes, plus cocktails and wine.

D’Amico’s

5510 Morningside Dr.

@ damicoscafe opens in new tab

For a change of pace, head over to D’Amico’s opens in new tab in Rice Village (aka Houston’s Little Italy). Specializing in Sicilian cuisine, D’Amico’s serves lunch and dinner, featuring sandwiches, salads, wood-fired pizzas, and homemade pastas. Pups are permitted to join on the patio.

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino

3215 Westheimer Rd.

@ giacomoshouston opens in new tab

For Venetian Italian, consider Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino opens in new tab in Houston’s River Oaks District. The dog-friendly, casual Italian cafe serves dinner and showcases a menu of mouth-watering homemade pasta, plus a variety of hot and cold small plates, larger entrees, and desserts. Fun Fact: When you order the seasonal dessert, Giacomo’s donates the proceeds to Rescued Pets Movement opens in new tab . We love to see it!

Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St., Ste. A

@ texmexgarage opens in new tab

Tex-Mex is a must when visiting Houston. At Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage opens in new tab , pups can join on the patio for a meal you won’t soon forget, whether you go for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. House specialties include Rotisserie chicken relleno, various enchiladas, and carne guisada.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

Whether you’re looking for just a drink or a meal accompanied by small-batch beers, craft cocktails, or high-quality wines, the dog-friendly Houston breweries, wineries, and bars below are worth adding to your itinerary.

Saint Arnold Brewing

2000 Lyons Ave.

@ saintarnoldbrewing opens in new tab

Few things are as relaxing as a Saturday spent at a beer garden. If that’s your vibe, pop over to Saint Arnold opens in new tab , where beer is flowing, tasty bites are readily available, and pups are more than welcome to partake.

Sonoma Garden Oaks

1227 W 34th St.

@ sonomagardenoaks opens in new tab

More of a vinophile? Sonoma Garden Oaks welcomes people and their pups to unwind on their bright, turf patio with many wine and cheese pairings to choose from.

Karbach Brewing Co.

2032 Karbach St.

@ karbachbrewing opens in new tab

Karbach Brewing Co. opens in new tab is a fan-favorite with its massive biergarten featuring covered picnic tables, lawn games, cooling fans when it’s hot, heaters when it’s cold, and a dog-friendly area that’s open all year. The large German-style brewery serves beer, small bites, pretzels, large bites, salads, pizza, and dessert.

8th Wonder Brewery

2202 Dallas St.

@ sip8thwonder opens in new tab

8th Wonder Brewery opens in new tab is located in East Downtown (EaDo) and features a one-acre biergarten where pups are permitted on leash. The popular brewery specializes in beer and THC beverages, while rotating food trucks provide plenty of fare to fuel your visit.

Truck Yard

2118 Lamar St.

@ truckyardbeer opens in new tab

For a seriously cool brewery experience, head over to Truck Yard opens in new tab , where craft beer culture combines with quirky, rustic design. In addition to an in-house food menu, Truck Yard also has a rotating food truck and event schedule, so visitors can expect a variety of food and entertainment. With a karaoke room, Ferris wheel, and photo ops around every corner, you’re bound to have a blast at this cult-favorite hangout.

Shops

Houston impresses visitors with its many dog boutiques and dog-friendly shopping districts. Below, find a handful of can’t-miss, dog-friendly Houston shopping destinations.

Furrever Doggies

711 Milby Space 5

@ furreverdoggies opens in new tab

Treat your pup to a cool new outfit at Furrever Doggies opens in new tab . The popular pet shop sells homemade apparel and accessories, from collars and harnesses to dresses and sling carriers.

Three Dog Bakery

2402 Rice Blvd.

1141 E 11th St.

@ threedogtheheights opens in new tab