The Ultimate Dog-Friendly Guide to Houston
The best restaurants, bars, hotels, and parks to explore with your pup in this Texas metropolis.
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Houston is the energy capital of the world, and it also happens to be a great place for pups to get their energy out. With a bevy of expansive parks, sprawling shopping districts, and countless dog-friendly restaurants, breweries, and wine bars, Houston has it all for pet parents looking to get away.
Ahead, peruse our robust dog-friendly guide to Houston. With more than enough to fill a weekend, don’t blame us if you find yourself wanting to plan multiple visits.
Cafes and eateries
Houston is home to a diverse dining scene brimming with barbecue, Tex-Mex, elevated American, Italian, and more. Below, a sampling of the best dog-friendly Houston restaurants.
Mia’s Table
3131 Argonne St.
@miastablehoustonopens in new tab
Mia’s Tableopens in new tab is located in Houston’s upscale Upper Kirby neighborhood. The popular casual eatery, which features a spacious dog-friendly covered patio, serves up burgers, barbecue, tacos, and Southern comfort favorites. While there are many flavorful menu options, the restaurant is particularly famous for its Jalapeno Cream Gravy, which can be found on the Chicken Fried Chicken and Chicken Fried Steak, as well as on the Nashville Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich.
Rodeo Goat Houston
2105 Dallas St.
@rodeogoatburgeropens in new tab
Rodeo Goat Houstonopens in new tab receives rave reviews for its craft burgers and craft beers, as well as its dog-friendly patio. If burgers and beer aren’t your thing, rest assured, Rodeo Goat also offers salads, sides, and shakes, plus cocktails and wine.
D’Amico’s
5510 Morningside Dr.
@damicoscafeopens in new tab
For a change of pace, head over to D’Amico’sopens in new tab in Rice Village (aka Houston’s Little Italy). Specializing in Sicilian cuisine, D’Amico’s serves lunch and dinner, featuring sandwiches, salads, wood-fired pizzas, and homemade pastas. Pups are permitted to join on the patio.
Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino
3215 Westheimer Rd.
@giacomoshoustonopens in new tab
For Venetian Italian, consider Giacomo’s Cibo e Vinoopens in new tab in Houston’s River Oaks District. The dog-friendly, casual Italian cafe serves dinner and showcases a menu of mouth-watering homemade pasta, plus a variety of hot and cold small plates, larger entrees, and desserts. Fun Fact: When you order the seasonal dessert, Giacomo’s donates the proceeds to Rescued Pets Movementopens in new tab. We love to see it!
Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St., Ste. A
@texmexgarageopens in new tab
Tex-Mex is a must when visiting Houston. At Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garageopens in new tab, pups can join on the patio for a meal you won’t soon forget, whether you go for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. House specialties include Rotisserie chicken relleno, various enchiladas, and carne guisada.
Breweries, wineries, and bars
Whether you’re looking for just a drink or a meal accompanied by small-batch beers, craft cocktails, or high-quality wines, the dog-friendly Houston breweries, wineries, and bars below are worth adding to your itinerary.
Saint Arnold Brewing
2000 Lyons Ave.
@saintarnoldbrewingopens in new tab
Few things are as relaxing as a Saturday spent at a beer garden. If that’s your vibe, pop over to Saint Arnoldopens in new tab, where beer is flowing, tasty bites are readily available, and pups are more than welcome to partake.
Sonoma Garden Oaks
1227 W 34th St.
@sonomagardenoaksopens in new tab
More of a vinophile? Sonoma Garden Oaks welcomes people and their pups to unwind on their bright, turf patio with many wine and cheese pairings to choose from.
Karbach Brewing Co.
2032 Karbach St.
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Karbach Brewing Co.opens in new tab is a fan-favorite with its massive biergarten featuring covered picnic tables, lawn games, cooling fans when it’s hot, heaters when it’s cold, and a dog-friendly area that’s open all year. The large German-style brewery serves beer, small bites, pretzels, large bites, salads, pizza, and dessert.
8th Wonder Brewery
2202 Dallas St.
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8th Wonder Brewery opens in new tab is located in East Downtown (EaDo) and features a one-acre biergarten where pups are permitted on leash. The popular brewery specializes in beer and THC beverages, while rotating food trucks provide plenty of fare to fuel your visit.
Truck Yard
2118 Lamar St.
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For a seriously cool brewery experience, head over to Truck Yardopens in new tab, where craft beer culture combines with quirky, rustic design. In addition to an in-house food menu, Truck Yard also has a rotating food truck and event schedule, so visitors can expect a variety of food and entertainment. With a karaoke room, Ferris wheel, and photo ops around every corner, you’re bound to have a blast at this cult-favorite hangout.
Shops
Houston impresses visitors with its many dog boutiques and dog-friendly shopping districts. Below, find a handful of can’t-miss, dog-friendly Houston shopping destinations.
Furrever Doggies
711 Milby Space 5
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Treat your pup to a cool new outfit at Furrever Doggiesopens in new tab. The popular pet shop sells homemade apparel and accessories, from collars and harnesses to dresses and sling carriers.
Three Dog Bakery
2402 Rice Blvd.
1141 E 11th St.
@threedogtheheightsopens in new tab
Stock up on some extra special treats at Three Dog Bakeryopens in new tab, where pastry chefs whip up cookies and custom cakes for good boys and girls. The precious pet shop also stocks national dog food brands like Earth Animal, Primal, and Fromm, as well as toy and gear brands like DubDog, GoDog, and Ruffwear. Meanwhile, if sports apparel is your jam, the shop has plenty of jerseys and branded collars and leashes to choose from.