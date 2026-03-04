Surf’s up at these 15 dog-friendly beaches on the California coast.

California is one of the most popular states for surfing and beach hangs — and one of the most dog-friendly destinations. As such, it’s no surprise that there are over a dozen dog-friendly beaches in California.

Whether you’re looking for off-leash fun or waterfront strips of sand to stroll with your dog on leash, the Golden State has it all, with options dotting the coast from NoCal to SoCal. Keep reading for 15 dog-friendly California beaches to hit with your pup.

Main takeaways California is home to over a dozen dog-friendly beaches from NoCal to SoCal.

Many California beaches allow dogs off-leash, but you’ll want to double-check local laws before unclipping your pup.

Even if a beach allows dogs off-leash, it’s paramount that you’re able to maintain sight and sound control of your dog.

Our best dog-friendly beach picks in California

Coronado Dog Beach in San Diego

Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach

The Original Dog Beach in San Diego

Huntington Dog Beach in Huntington Beach

Carmel Dog Beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea

Ocean Beach in San Diego

Olde Port Beach in Avila Beach

Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco

Big River Beach in Mendocino

Noyo Beach in Mendocino

Mitchell’s Cove Beach in Santa Cruz

North Beach Del Mar in Del Mar

Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands

Kiva Shoreline in Lake Tahoe

Coronado Dog Beach — San Diego

Coronado is beloved for its charming, small-town resort feel, situated just outside San Diego. In addition to the iconic Hotel del Coronado, Coronado is home to the Coronado Dog Beach, where pups can romp off-leash all year. After a fun-filled day at the beach, consider a treat and toy stop at IB Pet Coronado opens in new tab , a dog-friendly bite to eat at the Beach & Taco Shack at The Del opens in new tab , and/or a crisp brew at Coronado Brewing opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash is allowed, but pups must be on a leash until they reach the designated dog beach.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Anything else: Voice control is required; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Coronado Dog Beach, click here opens in new tab .

Rosie’s Dog Beach — Long Beach

Rosie’s Dog Beach is the only (legal) off-leash dog beach in Los Angeles County, making it a popular destination for pet parents and pups living in Los Angeles and the surrounding suburbs. Named after Rosie the Bulldog, Rosie’s Dog Beach is a place to honor pups, past and present. After an off-leash romp in the sand and sun, cool down with a drink and a lounge chair at Monty’s Dog Beach & Bar opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash is allowed, but must be on a leash until they reach the designated dog beach.

Hours: Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anything else: One dog per adult; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Rosie’s Dog Beach, click here opens in new tab .

The Original Dog Beach (aka Ocean Beach) — San Diego

San Diego’s Ocean Beach, AKA The Original Dog Beach, is renowned for being the nation’s first leash-free dog beach. The expansive beach allows dogs to roam from the sand to the waves, to the extent that you might even see a surfing pup or two. To ensure that you do, make your way over to The Original Dog Beach for the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon opens in new tab — the event just celebrated its 20th anniversary. To refuel after lots of off-leash fun, head over to Daybreak Island Grill opens in new tab , where pups can enjoy the Dog Meal, comprised of Canadian bacon, potato, farm-fresh egg, minced carrot, and spinach.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Anything else: Expect crowds; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about The Original Dog Beach, click here opens in new tab .

Huntington Dog Beach — Huntington Beach

Huntington Dog Beach lets four-legged friends in on the Surf City vibes. Orange County’s famous dog beach is nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, with plenty of nearby pet-friendly restaurants and shops. The leash-free beach welcomes pups of all sizes and breeds, though every spring and fall, Corgis are the guests du jour, with the SoCal Corgi Beach Day opens in new tab , where thousands of Corgis congregate.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed.

Hours: Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Anything else: There are many dog meet-up groups; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Huntington Dog Beach, click here opens in new tab .

Carmel Beach — Carmel-by-the-Sea

Carmel-by-the-Sea is known for being one of California’s most dog-friendly cities, and at Carmel Beach, pups can romp and play off-leash (so long as they’re under sight and sound control) any time of day. When you’re ready to take a break from the sandy fun, head over to Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro opens in new tab for a bev and bite with your pup in tow.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Anything else: Voice control is required; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Carmel Dog Beach, click here opens in new tab .

Olde Port Beach — Avila Beach

Olde Port Beach is a fan favorite among pet parents for its wide, flat, seaside strip of sand, suitable for fetching, romping, lounging, and swimming. Just keep in mind that, while Olde Port Beach is off-leash, the adjacent Avila Beach doesn’t allow dogs at all between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. They’re allowed off-leash outside of those hours if you wish to venture over, though.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed.

Hours: Open 24/7.

Anything else: Voice control is required; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Olde Port Beach, click here opens in new tab .

Fort Funston Beach — San Francisco

San Francisco’s Fort Funston Beach is a whole lot of fun for pooches of all sizes. The park features trails, cliffs, and a flat, sandy beach sidled up to the Pacific. In addition to plenty of dogs, visitors can expect to see a hang glider or two, as Fort Funston is said to be one of the best hang gliding destinations in North America. Not one to jump off a cliff with your pooch between your legs (like Samoyed and Ouka opens in new tab ), keep your feet planted and head over to the dog-friendly Beach Chalet Brewery & Restaurant opens in new tab for a refreshing bite to eat.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed; not permitted in the 12-acre closure in northwest Fort Funston.

Hours: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Anything else: Voice control is required; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Fort Funston, click here opens in new tab .

Big River Beach — Mendocino

For a relaxing beach stroll with your pup, consider Mendocino’s Big River Beach. The wide, flat beach welcomes pups on leash. With over seven miles to explore, you’re sure to tire your pooch. After your stroll, head over to The Brickery at Beaujolais opens in new tab for charming garden-side dining with your pup.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leash required.

Hours: Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Anything else: Dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Big River Beach, click here opens in new tab .

Noyo Beach Off-Leash Dog Area — Mendocino

For off-leash fun in Mendocino, check out the Noyo Beach Off-Leash Dog Area in Fort Bragg. While the greater Noyo Beach is a popular spot for fishing, the Off-Leash Dog Area is frequented for its safe, sandy beaches where pups can romp freely. Of course, kayaking and paddleboarding are popular in the area, too, so if you want to head out on the water with your doggo, consider a rental from Kayak Noyo opens in new tab . Off the water, visitors can venture over to Sea Pal Cove opens in new tab or Noyo River Grill opens in new tab for dog-friendly dining.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed.

Hours: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Anything else: Dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Noyo Beach, click here opens in new tab .

Mitchell’s Cove Beach — Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz is one of California’s most vibrant surf towns. It’s also a seriously dog-friendly destination. To keep pups safe from crowds and boards, Mitchell’s Cove Beach has specific off-leash hours where doggos can roam free. Outside of these hours, dogs are still allowed; they just have to be leashed. For a breather off the beach, head over to Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing opens in new tab for craft beer and a deli-style kitchen.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.; must be on-leash all other times.

Hours: Open sunrise to sunset.

Anything else: Voice control required; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Mitchell’s Cove Beach, click here opens in new tab .

North Beach Del Mar — Del Mar

Del Mar is one of the most peaceful, pristine beach towns in California, and at North Beach Del Mar, dogs are allowed to run free during the off-season. Just be sure that their up-to-date dog license is affixed to their collar. When your beach day comes to an end, brush off the sand and stroll or drive over to Del Mar Village, where ample pet-friendly dining opens in new tab awaits.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed all day the day after Labor Day through June 15; off-leash restricted to sunrise to 8 a.m. June 16 to Labor Day.

Hours: Open sunrise to sunset.

Anything else: Voice control is required; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about North Beach Del Mar, click here opens in new tab .

Rodeo Beach — The Marin Headlands

For views of the Golden Gate Bridge and ample room to run around, make a visit to Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands. Clear leash laws aren’t advertised, but the general understanding is that dogs are allowed off leash, as long as they remain within sight and sound control. Double-check local listings before unclicking your pup.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Off-leash allowed, except in the lagoon on some surrounding trails.

Hours: Open 6 a.m. to one hour after sunset.

Anything else: Voice control required; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information about Rodeo Beach, click here opens in new tab .

Kiva Shoreline — Lake Tahoe

Not all California beaches border the Pacific. The Kiva Shoreline is Lake Tahoe’s premier dog-friendly beachfront, allowing leashed pups all day long. For off-leash fun, head over to Tahoe Unleashed Dog Park opens in new tab , where pups can frolic through the one-acre outback, navigating rings, tunnels, bridges, and jumps. Just keep in mind that it’s a seasonal park that shuts down once snow and ice begin to accumulate.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Leash are required.

Hours: Open during daylight hours; varies seasonally.

Anything else: Open Memorial Day Weekend through October; dogs must have a current license and up-to-date vaccinations.