This New AI-Powered ‘Phone’ Lets Your Pet Call You

Leaving your pet alone for any period of time is hard. But what if they could call you whenever they need attention?

Yes, you read that right — and a new device from uCloudlink Group Inc. is trying to make that a reality. The PetPhone, which was recently unveiled at the 2026 Mobile World Congress, is a wearable device for pets. At first glance, it seems like a smart collar or a similar tracking device. But while the PetPhone does let you track your pet’s location via GPS and motion tracking, it can also do much more.

The PetPhone monitors your pet’s activity and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to track their health. It also lets you remotely play music for your pet or pre-recorded messages, so that they can be soothed by the sound of your voice.

Most critically, though — the device allows for two-way calling. Not only can you call your pets and talk to them from afar, but your pets will also be able to call you. How, you might ask? The PetPhone is programmed to recognize certain movements made by pets and turn them into alerts or calls.

Specifically, according to the official product page opens in new tab , the PetPhone looks for three jumps of at least a foot off the ground within six seconds for dogs. You’ll have to train your pup to make those movements. Cats, meanwhile, simply need to jump from the floor onto a surface three feet or taller. (It’s not quite clear how or if uCloudlink has accounted for particularly zoomy felines who just love jumping). There is, for the record, an option to turn this feature off.

“We believe connection is a fundamental right for every family member, including our pets,” said Jeff Chen, the CEO and co-founder of uCloudlink to Audacy opens in new tab . “By combining PetPhone’s voice capabilities with PetCam’s visual insights, we are closing the Pet People Divide, so no pet ever feels alone.”

Additionally, the PetPhone will eventually contain a community feature which allows you and your pets to connect with other PetPhone users. If you do so, you can unlock dog-to-dog or cat-to-cat communication, as well as alerts when your animal pals are nearby. Tom’s Guide opens in new tab reports that this feature is still in development, however, so there isn’t much functionality.

The PetPhone is roughly the size of a human palm and comes in pink and green. It has about a five-day battery life and at 37 grams, it is designed to be worn around the neck of a pet that’s at least eight pounds. It’s also waterproof and meets airline safety standards. The PetPhone normally costs $105, but it’s on sale for $89.99 throughout the month of March via the GlocalMe store opens in new tab . Users will also need to purchase a separate data plan that costs around $10 a month depending on the carrier. There is also an option for a three-year subscription, which would come out to roughly $5 a month.

uCloudLink also debuted a PetCam, designed for visual check-ins. The two devices make up what the company is calling the PetPhone C+ Suite.