Over the past few years, interest in Montana has surged, thanks to shows like Yellowstone and a societal shift toward getting outside and reconnecting with nature. Now, with slow travel and farm-charm inspiration at the forefront, Big Sky opens in new tab , in particular, is trending as the top travel destination for 2026 opens in new tab . With world-class outdoor recreation, jaw-dropping landscapes, and top-tier hospitality, Big Sky is a bucket-list destination well worth exploring.

If you want to bring your pup along for the adventure of a lifetime, we’re here to help! We researched the buzz-worthy resort community to present you with the ultimate dog-friendly guide to Big Sky, Montana. Keep in mind that, while these restaurants, shops, and hotels welcome pups, you’ll still want to keep a very close eye on them, especially when they’re outside. Montana’s wildlife (moose, elk, wolves, grizzlies, mountain lions, hawks, and eagles among them) isn’t exactly dog-friendly.

Now that we’ve gotten that safety tip out in the open, let’s move on to the fun stuff. Ahead, explore our dog-friendly guide to Big Sky, Montana — and its surrounding areas.

Main takeaways Big Sky, Montana, is forecasted to be the most popular domestic travel destination in 2026.

The stunning resort community has dog-friendly options, but they’re not exactly robust.

Getting away to Big Sky, Montana, will make for an unforgettable adventure with your pup.

Cafes and eateries

A person’s gotta eat, and at these Big Sky cafes and eateries, your pooch is welcome to come along for chow time.

Ousel & Spur Pizza Co.

50 Ousel Falls Rd.

@ ouselandspurpizza opens in new tab

Ousel & Spur opens in new tab is a fan-favorite restaurant for gourmet wood-fired pizza, authentic Italian pasta dishes, and craft cocktails. In addition to all the standard toppings, patrons can opt for elk sausage if they’re feeling adventurous.

McGill’s Restaurant & Saloon

205 Buffalo Horn Creek Rd., Gallatin Gateway

@ mcgillsbigsky opens in new tab

McGill’s Restaurant & Saloon opens in new tab is one of the on-property eateries at 320 Guest Ranch, a 126-year-old guest ranch nestled between Bozeman and Big Sky. The establishment features dishes like wild game and mushrooms with marrow bones, elk wontons with herbed cheese, bone-in ribeye, and bison short ribs. Dogs are welcome on the patio for a porch-side picnic opens in new tab . Because of extreme winter weather in the area, the restaurant is only open in the spring, summer, and fall.

Caliber Coffee Roasters

80 Snowy Mountain Cir.

1805 W Oak St., Bozeman

@ calibercoffeeroasters opens in new tab

For exceptional coffee in the greater Big Sky area, head over to the dog-friendly Caliber Coffee Roaster opens in new tab s, with locations in Big Sky and in Bozeman. The highly rated coffee shop showcases a menu of lattes, mochas, macchiatos, cold brew, matcha, and smoothies, along with a string of classic espresso brews like Americanos and cortados. For fare, Caliber Coffee Roasters offers a burrito breakfast special, as well as quiche, baked goods, and biscuit and bagel sandwiches.

Riverhouse BBQ

45130 Gallatin Rd., Gallatin Gateway

@ riverhouse_bbq_events opens in new tab

For authentic Texas BBQ in a mouth-watering Montana style, stop by Riverhouse BBQ opens in new tab , where dogs are allowed on the patio and lawn. Patrons can choose from individual appetizers, small plates, burgers, fried chicken, and BBQ, or enjoy a sampling when ordering family style. FYI: Nestled along the Gallatin River, Riverhouse BBQ offers more than just great BBQ — the views are pretty spectacular, too.

Tres Toros Tacos & Tequila

145 Town Center Ave., Unit #B

@ trestoros406 opens in new tab

Enjoy a taste of Mexico in Montana at Tres Toros Tacos & Tequila opens in new tab , where well-behaved pups are permitted on the patio. The hip, casual cantina is known for its birria tacos, pork belly tacos, and shrimp tacos, but guests can select from a robust menu of appetizers, entrees, quesadillas, burritos, margaritas, cocktails, and beer.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

Speaking of beer, the Big Sky breweries and bars below welcome pups for yappy hour and beyond.

Beehive Basin Brewery

245 Town Center Ave.

@ beehivebasinbrewery opens in new tab

This seven-barrel microbrewery is known for its handcrafted brews and dog-friendly vibes. If you like to eat when you drink, know that Beehive Basin opens in new tab doesn’t serve food. They do, however, allow patrons to order delivery or bring carryout to accompany their beverages.

Block 3 Kitchen & Bar

145 Town Center Ave.

@ block3bigsky opens in new tab

Block 3 opens in new tab is Big Sky’s premier steakhouse, touting a seasonal menu that’s highly sought after and an outdoor patio that welcomes well-behaved pups. Menu highlights include dishes like wagyu beef short rib bites, game meatballs, bison pot pie, steelhead trout, and red deer loin.

Buffalo Bar

335 Hwy. 20, West Yellowstone

Buffalo Bar opens in new tab is technically in West Yellowstone, but it remains a popular pick for folks staying in Big Sky country. The bar doubles as a restaurant and casino, with a West Mex-inspired menu, slot machines, and a fenced patio and gravel courtyard bar where pups are welcome to join in on the fun. FYI: The popular lunch and dinner spot also serves breakfast.

Neptune’s Taphouse & Eatery

232 S. Main St., Livingston

@ neptuneseatery opens in new tab

Coastal fusion food in the heart of Montana? It seems like an unlikely pairing, but Big Sky visitors dub Neptune’s Taphouse & Eatery opens in new tab a must-try eatery in the area — especially for pet parents, who can bring pups on the patio or upper deck. For non-seafood and sushi lovers, Neptune’s also serves soups, salads, and burgers.

Shops

Given Big Sky’s rural location, shopping isn’t at the forefront. That said, nearby Bozeman has a few options.

Dee-o-Gee

2051 Oak St., Bozeman

@ deeogeebzn opens in new tab

Dee-o-Gee opens in new tab is a popular wellness-focused pet supply store out West, with locations in Montana and Colorado. Known to stock fresh and kibble dog food, pet supplements, toys, beds, treats, bowls, feeders, and gear, this is your one-stop shop for all your pup’s needs.

Bridger Peaks Town Center

N. 19th & Oak St., Bozeman

Looking to shop for yourself — with your pup along for the spree? Bridger Peaks Town Center allows well-behaved, leashed dogs, with many stores welcoming them inside. Visitors can shop at stores like T.J. Maxx, Famous Footwear, Sally Beauty Supply, and Chico’s.

Parks and trails

Remember, the whole point of venturing to Big Sky is to get outside and become one with nature. The trails below are a great place to start with your pooch.

Lava Lake Trail

Lave Lake Trail i opens in new tab s a popular, moderate trail located within the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The 5.5-mile hike features a 1,610-foot elevation gain, with panoramic mountain and lake views that make it well worth it. Two things: Pups have to be leashed at all times, and during winter, avalanche risk is present — it’s of paramount importance to plan ahead.

Cinnamon Mountain Trail

Cinnamon Mountain Trail opens in new tab is a top-rated, hard trail, also within the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The 8.1-mile, out-and-back hike touts a 2,624-foot elevation gain through a pine forest and grassy meadows. A word to the wise: This dog-friendly trail gets super muddy in spring and poses avalanche risk in winter. Plan accordingly.

South Fork Trail

South Fork Trail opens in new tab is yet another Custer Gallatin National Forest find. Just under a mile long, the loop hike is categorized as “easy.” Still, it poses avalanche risk in winter, so plan ahead for yourself and your pooch.

Little Willow Way

Another easy hike in Custer Gallatin National Forest is Little Willow Way opens in new tab , a 1.8-mile loop that winds through grassy meadows and towering pines. Pups are permitted on leash. And again: Avalanches are a possibility. Steer clear of the path in winter or plan ahead to ensure safety while exploring during the colder months of the year.

Hummock’s Trail Loop

One more easy, dog-friendly hike for good measure, we have Hummock’s Trail Loop opens in new tab . The 2.6-mile hike is beloved for its wildflower displays and spring, but beware, avalanche risks are a possibility in winter.

Hotels

Think you’ll want to stay a while? The hotels below allow dogs on the premises.