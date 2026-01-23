In this age of TikTok and better access to mental-health education, more and more people are understanding their own neurodivergent, aka “neurospicy,” brains. As awareness and research into neurodiversity has expanded, there’s a new understanding that it’s likely not just people who fall into that category. New research is showing that animals, including dogs, can show genetic and behavioral signs comparable to neurodivergence.

As we understand more about how our dogs’ brains work could this shift the way we train them?

Here’s what science has discovered.

While there is no formal diagnosis available for pups, researchers do have a way of ascribing ADHD traits to dogs. For example, hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity are all things that can show up in dogs and humans with ADHD. One of the challenges of attributing neurodiverse characteristics to dogs, however, is that we run the risk of incorrectly projecting our emotions onto them. They can’t directly tell us how they perceive the world, so we can’t compare our brains to theirs.

But it’s worth noting that scientists studying dogs have found genetic markers opens in new tab associated with hypersocial behavior. It is believed that this behavior may be similar to some neurodivergent humans who are considered to be attention-seeking. Studies have also shown that low levels of dopamine and serotonin opens in new tab in dogs can lead to increased impulsive behavior, just like it can in humans with ADHD. And just as it does for us, dopamine supports dogs’ focus, and serotonin helps dogs regulate emotional stability.

Additionally, research has found opens in new tab that dogs can have a mutation in the Shank3 gene. This gene is linked with autism in humans. Similar to many people with autism, dogs who have the mutation in the Shank3 gene also demonstrate a low desire to interact with others. Dogs with the Shank3 mutation avoided looking at people’s faces and had a more neutral response to faces in comparison with dogs who don’t have the mutation. While there is also no formal diagnosis of autism for dogs, it’s helpful to understand how much overlap there is here.

How can we understand canine neurodivergence?

As a dog trainer, one of the biggest issues I see is that people expect their dog to behave the same as other dogs they may have had or known in the past.

When dogs “fail” to behave in the way people have decided is “normal,” I am hopeful more pet parents will learn to be more sensitive to their dog’s unique needs. Good dog training should always focus on the individual needs of the dog you are working with; this can include sensory sensitivities, anxiety, and attention span.

FellowNeko / Adobe Stock

What is a neurotypical dog, anyway?

Because dogs have been intentionally bred as companion animals for thousands of years, their behavior has evolved. That’s why it’s especially important to consider the naturally occurring behavioral differences between types of dogs based on the work they were originally bred to do.

For example, herding breeds were bred to be handler-focused; Terriers were bred to work independently, and many working breeds were bred to be wary of and disinterested in new people. While most of our pet dogs today aren’t doing the work their breeds (or mixes) were bred to do, those natural instincts remain.

This, on top of recognizing that each dog is an individual, means that there isn’t one universal “neurotypical” dog experience or set of tendencies when it comes to temperament and behavior.

Keep these things in mind when you’re considering your dog’s behavior.

Dogs aren’t trying to be difficult.

Neurodivergent people are all doing the best that we can to navigate a world that is, in many ways, designed for neurotypical people. My hope is that these conversations about canine differences will spark expanded compassion for dogs and the unique way each pup approaches the world.

Not only are our dogs expected to exist in a world designed for humans, but people often place unrealistic expectations on their behavior. With little training, we expect them to navigate busy parks, outdoor dining, or having guests over.

We make all major decisions for our dogs: When they eat, exercise, and have access to go outside to pee and poop, and more. If your dog is displaying behaviors that you find challenging or frustrating during training or day-to-day life, it’s important to remember that dogs aren’t defiant or trying to be difficult. They are simply doing the best they can with the skills they have and their individual brain chemistry.

Train to their strengths.

All dogs have individual quirks that make them who they are. By recognizing and celebrating these differences, instead of trying to force our dogs into a box of what the “ideal” dog looks like, training sessions become much more effective — and a whole lot more fun.

The goal for training is to improve the relationship we have with our dogs as we teach them new skills. Sometimes, this means the way training works successfully won’t work as well for another dog, and we need to switch things up.

Pups get easily distracted.

If you have a dog who gets easily diverted by stimuli in the environment, start by training new skills somewhere they can easily focus. Then, once your pup has mastered a new skill, gradually increase the level of distraction.

For example, start teaching new skills at home, then slowly work up to practicing those same behaviors on a quiet sidewalk or in an empty parking lot before building up to a park or more populated area. For dogs who are easily distracted, it can also be beneficial to use higher-value treats as training rewards to help keep your dog’s attention on you.

They have short attention spans.

Does your dog’s mind seem to wander during training? If you have a dog with a very short attention span, instead of trying to hold long training sessions where you drill skills repeatedly, keep sessions short and engaging. Training for just a couple of minutes a few times a day can be one of the most effective ways for many dogs to learn, especially those with short attention spans.

Another way to support dogs with short attention spans is to switch up rewards and incorporate play opens in new tab as both a reward and a training break between practicing skills. This makes training feel like an exciting game, which helps your little trainee refocus.

They get overwhelmed easily.

Some dogs are naturally more sensitive than others, while others develop worries or sensitivities because of negative experiences they’ve had. If you have a dog who is prone to becoming overwhelmed, you’ll want to make training sessions as stress-free as possible. If you see your dog getting stressed, ask them to perform a skill they know well, like sit. Give lots of praise, and end the training session.

Similarly, if your dog is getting worried about something in the environment while you’re training, move them farther away from what seems to be concerning them. Space can be a big help in supporting fearful dogs. Then, as your dog builds confidence, you can slowly move towards whatever they were previously fearful of. We never want to overwhelm or scare our dogs; instead, we want to work at their pace to help them build confidence.

Ana Luz Crespi / Stocks

How can you better understand your dogs’ quirks?

Too often, I hear dog parents dismiss their pups’ behaviors by saying things like, “Oh, my dog is just having a fit” or “They need to get over it.” I’m optimistic that as we learn more about neurodiversity in dogs, it will help people better understand that each pup is an individual and that they don’t act out to be difficult. Dogs respond to stimuli and situations using the only skills they have. If your dog is struggling, remember they are legitimately having a difficult time.

As dog parents, it’s important that we recognize those big feelings, instead of dismissing them.

For many neurodiverse people, receiving a diagnosis can be both empowering and practically useful. When we validate neurodiverse folks’ experiences, we’re helping them see their unique strengths and discover ways to thrive. Similarly, honoring your dog’s difference is something that benefits them — every time.



