15 Best Dog-Friendly Parks in America

National parks, city parks, and next-level dog parks that your pooch will never want to leave.

Public parks are a haven for humans and pets alike. Of course, just because a park welcomes people doesn’t mean it’s the most lenient with pups. So, we set out to uncover the top-rated dog-friendly parks in the United States. In doing so, we landed upon a mix of gorgeous national parks, popular city parks, and next-level dog parks that will make your pooch dream of running free.

While not all of the parks featured below allow off-leash activity, they do all offer ample new scents that will inspire your pup to go on a sniffari. So, whether they’re getting their zoomies out or using their snoot to enrich their mind, your pups are bound to have a blast at the bucket list dog-friendly parks below.

But first, a few quick guidelines. First and foremost, most parks require that visiting dogs are licensed and vaccinated — make sure your pup is up to date. Second, whenever exploring parks with pups, it’s important to be mindful of their impact on the landscape, whether it’s in the woods or within a bustling city. If your pup poops, pick it up; if they catch a whiff of another critter, don’t let them hunt them down.

The same goes for their impact on other park patrons. If your pup gets revved up or anxious around kids, steer clear of parks with playgrounds in proximity. If you notice that they’re overstimulated and may become reactive, remove them from the premises. All in all, it boils down to letting your pup have a good time while not impeding on the land or anyone else’s fun. Capeesh?

Now, let’s get to it!

Main takeaways Not all National Parks are pet-friendly. Here, though, you’ll find a handful that allow pups in developed areas, as well as on trails.

Some must-visit dog-friendly parks are in the most populous cities in the nation, including New York City and Boston.

When exploring with your pups in parks across the nation, be sure to follow Leave No Trace guidance — pick up waste and maintain leash and/or sight and sound control of your pup at all times.

Our best dog-friendly park picks in the U.S.

Acadia National Park

Shenandoah National Park in Virginia

New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia

Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio

Indiana Dunes National Park in Indiana

White Sands National Park in New Mexico

Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado

Central Park in New York

Tompkins Square Dog Run in New York

Boston Public Garden in Boston

Marymoor Park in Washington

Shelby Farms Park in Tennessee

Newtown Dream Dog Park in Georgia

Dog Mountain in Vermont

Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado

Acadia National Park

Bar Harbor, Maine

Maine’s Acadia National Park opens in new tab is a temperate paradise for well-behaved, nature-loving pups. With over 100 miles of trails to explore along Maine’s scenic coastline, Acadia National Park is sure to satisfy the trekkers among us. If you decide to make a weekend of it, consider staying at one of the park’s three dog-friendly campgrounds. For full pet guidelines at Acadia National Park, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Must be leashed at all times; leashes no longer than six feet

Hours: 24/7, 365 days a year

Anything else: Dogs can become an Acadia Bark Ranger opens in new tab ; ticks are prevalent in the spring and fall — use dog-safe tick spray or a preventative to keep your pup safe.

Shenandoah National Park

Front Royal, Virginia

Craving a lush adventure through the woods with your pup? Shenandoah National Park opens in new tab delivers with 35 pet-friendly trails. For a truly memorable adventure, take your pooch to White Oak Canyon, a famous Shenandoah destination renowned for six spectacular waterfalls (up to 86 feet!) and various swimming holes.

Just keep in mind that snakes may linger on rocks and in the water, so keep an eye on your and your pup’s footing. Furthermore, Shenandoah has a notable black bear population. While they’re unlikely to approach you and your dog, it never hurts to hike with bear spray. For full pet guidelines at Shenandoah National Park, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Must be leashed at all times; leashes no longer than six feet

Hours: 24/7, 365 days a year

Anything else: Dogs can become a Shenandoah Bark Ranger opens in new tab .

New River Gorge National Park

Glen Jean, West Virginia

West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park opens in new tab is a fan-favorite among dog parents. The reason? Despite being the newest National Park to join the NPS roster, New River Gorge is the only National Park that allows dogs on every single trail. Of the more than 40 hiking trails, the Endless Wall Trail and the Glade Creek Trail are standouts. For full pet guidelines at New River Gorge National Park, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Must be leashed at all times; leashes no longer than six feet

Hours: 24/7, 365 days a year

Anything else: Dogs can become a New River Gorge Bark Ranger opens in new tab .

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Peninsula, Ohio

Moving to the Midwest, Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley National Park opens in new tab is beloved for its waterfront views, cascading waterfalls, and 100-plus trails. When visiting, make sure to explore Brandywine Gorge, home of the 60-foot Brandywine Falls.

As stunning as the falls are, there are so many beautiful places within Cuyahoga — to keep your pup safe while seeing all there is to see, consider mapping out your hike ahead of time to prepare for any overlooks that could pose danger to your pooch. For full pet guidelines at Cuyahoga Valley National Park, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Must be leashed at all times; leashes no longer than six feet

Hours: 24/7, 365 days a year

Anything else: There are various gorges and overlooks at Cuyahoga; keep an eye on what’s ahead to keep your pup from getting too close to the edge.

Indiana Dunes National Park

Porter, Indiana

You might not associate Indiana with sand, but given that the state borders Lake Michigan, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Indiana Dunes National Park opens in new tab . When visiting the park, pups are permitted to explore the dunes, as well as many of the more than 50 miles of trails. Best of all, if your pup likes to swim, they’re more than welcome to hop in the lake. Though, they must remain leashed when doing so. For full pet guidelines at Indiana Dunes National Park, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Must be leashed at all times; leashes no longer than six feet

Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Anything else: Dogs can become an Indiana Dunes Bark Ranger opens in new tab ; dogs must be leashed even when swimming.

White Sands National Park

Alamogordo, New Mexico

Embarking on a bucket list of all the best dog-friendly dunes in America? New Mexico’s White Sands National Park opens in new tab deserves a visit. The otherworldly, wavy white sand terrain is a prime spot for hiking, sand sledding, stargazing, and picnicking. Just keep in mind that, located in the Chihuahuan Desert, the park can be very hot and very dry.

Make sure to pack plenty of water for you and your pooch. For full pet guidelines at White Sands National Park, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Must be leashed at all times; leashes no longer than six feet

Hours: 7 a.m. to sunset

Anything else: Be sure to keep your pup very hydrated; the sands get quite toasty.

Great Sand Dunes National Park

Mosca, Colorado

Perhaps the most bucket-list pick of all is Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park opens in new tab . Home to the nation’s tallest dunes, towering over 700 feet from their base, Great Sand Dunes National Park is a sight to behold, especially against a backdrop of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, a subrange of the Rockies.

Often referred to as “Colorado’s Sahara,” Great Sand Dunes National Park is an especially unique hiking destination for pet parents, as most outdoor areas at the park are dog-friendly. For full pet guidelines at Great Sand Dunes National Park, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Must be leashed at all times; leashes no longer than six feet

Hours: 24/7, 365 days a year

Anything else: Be sure to keep your pup well hydrated; this spot also gets very hot.

Central Park

New York, New York

Moving a smidge away from the great outdoors, we have Central Park opens in new tab , the Big Apple’s (if not the world’s) most iconic park. Fortunately for pet parents, Central Park is dog-friendly, so much so that, unbeknownst to many, it offers off-leash hours early in the day and late at night. So, whether you want to recreate some of your favorite Friends, Elf, or When Harry Met Sally scenes, or simply get out for a picnic and a stroll, Central Park encourages visitors to bring their pups along for the fun. (These days, there are a couple resident coyotes in the park, so just keep a close eye and follow these guidelines if you encounter Romeo or Juliet). For full pet guidelines at Central Park, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Dogs must be leashed from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily; dogs are permitted off leash with voice control from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., 365 days a year

Anything else: Some locations within the park require leashes at all times; see here opens in new tab .

Tompkins Square Dog Run

New York, New York

Another must-visit NYC park is Tompkins Square Park opens in new tab — specifically, the Tompkins Square Dog Run opens in new tab , New York City’s largest dog park. Home to the city’s famous Halloween Dog Parade opens in new tab , Tompkins Square Dog Run opens in new tab is a top-tier dog park for small and large dogs alike, complete with separate fenced areas for the two, featuring turf and sandy gravel terrain, plus the occasional pool in summer. Our advice? Go in the morning to kickstart your pup’s day, then jazz up your own with a stellar breakfast sandwich from nearby Sunny & Annie’s opens in new tab on the way out.

Know before you go:

Leash rules: Dogs permitted off leash in the dog run; must be leashed elsewhere throughout the park

Hours: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Anything else: Really, don’t sleep on the park’s iconic annual Halloween dog parade; it’s a must-see.

Boston Public Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

The Boston Public Garden opens in new tab is an iconic picnic spot in New England, and fortunately for pup parents, pooches are allowed to partake. So long as they’re on a leash, pups can stroll the paths, sniff their surroundings, and lounge on the lawn. For off-leash fun, head over to the adjacent Boston Common. There, you’ll find Common Canine opens in new tab , where dogs are permitted to roam free (as long as they respond to recall). For full pet guidelines at Boston Public Garden, click here opens in new tab .

Know before you go: