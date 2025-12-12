7 Signs You Are Your Dog’s Favorite Person

I’d like to say that my two-year-old Havanese loves my husband and me equally, but after interviewing Alexandra Bassett, founder and head trainer at Dog Savvy opens in new tab , I’m starting to accept a hard truth: My dog is definitely more obsessed with my husband. While I give her endless affection and consider myself to be a highly devoted dog mom, she follows him from room to room, hangs out in his home office all day, and watches the door for hours after he leaves.

Sometimes, though, our dog’s behavior can border on clingy. If you’ve ever wondered whether your dog is deeply bonded to you or is classic Stage Five Clinger, you’re not alone. Dogs can form super strong attachments to one person, and sometimes that love crosses into an unhealthy obsession. Below, we break down the clearest signs that you’re your dog’s favorite human — and what it means if you’re not.

And don’t worry: If your dog is currently choosing someone else, there are ways to shift the odds in your favor. And you better believe that I’ll be trying all of them myself to win my little girl over.

7 signs your dog is obsessed with you

They explode with joy when you walk through the door.

This is a pretty obvious sign, but if your dog is beaming with happiness when you come home or enter the room they’re in, it’s a sure sign that they’re o bsessed with you. Dogs display “extra excitement during greetings, like tail wagging, joyful vocalizing, and an overall heightened level of enthusiasm when that person walks into the room,” Bassett explains.

Eva / Adobe Stock

They follow you everywhere.

Ever heard of a “Velcro dog opens in new tab ”? According to Bassett, proximity-seeking is one of the strongest indicators of attachment. “Wanting to stay close to you by following you from room to room, lying at your feet, or choosing to be near you whenever possible [is a sign that you’re their favorite person],” Bassett says. “They may keep their eyes on their favorite person, tracking their movements to be ready to follow along.”

They choose you when they want comfort or affection.

“Licking, nudging, leaning, or generally seeking physical closeness or proximity with their preferred human are all signs of a strong attachment,” Bassett explains. “Dogs may also bring toys, nudge or paw for attention, make direct eye contact, or otherwise ask their favorite person to interact.”

Marta Locklear / Stocksy

They trust you with their most vulnerable positions.

According to Bassett, offering their belly for rubs, sleeping belly-up, and sleeping near or with you are all signs that they are totally and completely devoted to you.

They listen to you more than they listen to anyone else.

In households with multiple people, some dogs listen to their chosen person more readily, but this is not always the case. Additionally, some dogs will have selective loyalty. “Some dogs prefer to interact only with their chosen human and may show minimal interest in others, which can make other members of the household feel slighted,” Bassett says.

They become possessive or guard you from others.

In some cases, dogs may try to keep other people or pets away from their preferred person. “This is an issue that can cause a lot of tension and may require behavioral training and clear boundary setting,” Bassett says.

Helene Cyr / Stocksy

They get distressed when you leave.

Signs of overattachment include “following their person from room to room and mild distress or whining when separated,” Bassett explains. Some dogs become sad, restless, or stressed when separated from the person they feel closest to.

Why do dogs choose one favorite person?

Some dogs bond more deeply with one person because early experiences and emotional imprinting play a powerful role in shaping attachment. “The first person to meaningfully interact with a puppy or newly adopted dog may form a ‘first imprint,’” Bassett explains. This can create a lasting preference even if others in the household are loving and involved.

But a strong can also strengthen through consistency, too. Dogs often gravitate toward the person who reliably meets their daily needs. According to Bassett, it’s “the person who consistently walks them, feeds them, trains them, or plays with them.” Over time, routine and predictability build trust and familiarity, which naturally deepens the relationship.

Personality compatibility can also influence which human a dog chooses. Some dogs simply connect with “the human whose energy, routine, and communication style feels most comfortable or predictable,” explains Bassett, making that person feel easier for them to understand.

For anxious, shy, or rescue dogs, the strongest bond often forms with the person who helps them feel “safest, understood, and protected,” Bassett adds. This blend of early experiences, daily care, and emotional safety shapes why one human becomes the favorite.

When does attachment become too much?

While it’s flattering to be your dog’s chosen human, sometimes the attachment becomes too intense. “If a dog’s sense of safety is tied exclusively to one person’s presence, they may become distressed — or even panic — when separated from that individual,” Bassett explains. “This can make everyday life challenging: Difficulty with accepting crate time, being left home alone, or sometimes even staying with trusted friends or family.”

Over time, this level of dependence can strain the household, especially if others cannot meet the dog’s needs without conflict or drama. It’s important to note the distinction between overattachment (emotionally intense but manageable) and hyperattachment (a clinical concern strongly linked with separation-anxiety disorder in dogs).

According to Bassett, overattachment is the more common version. These dogs may follow their person from room to room, whine a little when separated, or have trouble settling if their favorite human is out of sight. It can feel clingy or inconvenient, but it is generally manageable. Overly attached dogs can still cope when they’re left alone, even if they’re not thrilled about it, and they don’t lose their ability to regulate their emotions.

Hyperattachment, on the other hand, is a more serious and clinical concern. Dogs with hyperattachment experience true panic when separated from their chosen person, often exhibiting behaviors linked to separation anxiety: Nonstop vocalizing, destruction, escape attempts, inability to rest or eat, and complete emotional dysregulation.

“These dogs are truly in distress,” Bassett explains, “and they are not being stubborn or dramatic.” Hyperattachment usually requires a structured training plan, slow desensitization, and professional support to help the dog rebuild coping skills and feel safe without constant access to their preferred person.

How to strengthen a healthy bond without encouraging clinginess

There are definitely ways to strengthen your bond with your dog without encouraging clinginess, and Bassett says the key is teaching healthy independence. This can start with early crate- or playpen-training so puppies or newly adopted dogs learn how to relax and self-soothe when they can’t be right next to their person. Short sessions of structured alone time are also helpful. Gradually stepping out of your dog’s sight for short, tolerable intervals teaches them that separations are normal and safe.

“Predictable routines — consistent feeding, walks, enrichment, and downtime—also give dogs a sense of security because they know what to expect from their day,” Bassett says.

At the same time, it’s really important to balance affection and engagement with opportunities for your dog to settle on their own. Bassett says that while dogs should get plenty of play, training, and snuggles, those moments should be paired with chances to rest independently using crates, playpens, or designated calm areas.

These habits can help build a secure bond rather than a dependent one. When dogs learn they can feel safe on their own as well as with their favorite person, they become more confident, well-adjusted pups who can thrive both with you and apart from you.

How other family members can become more bonded, too

Feeling down about the fact that your dog might be more obsessed with your partner? We get it. Thankfully, there are ways you can become more bonded to your dog, too. “Bonds are fluid, and dogs often attach most strongly to the people who reliably meet their day-to-day needs,” Bassett says. Other family members can strengthen their relationship by doing a few things, including:

Participating in daily care: Feeding, walking, grooming, and providing enrichment.

Engaging in fun, reward-based training: Using game-based positive reinforcement-training creates shared joy and clear communication.

Being predictable and kind: Calm, consistent interaction builds trust quickly.

Creating positive associations: Pairing themselves with good things — treats, play sessions, outdoor adventures— helps the dog see them as a source of safety and fun.

Honestly, the key is consistency. Dogs bond most with the people who show up for them in positive ways, again and again.

Can a dog’s favorite person change over time?

Per Bassett, yes, a pup’s go-to human can definitely change over time. “Dogs aren’t locked into one preferred person for life,” Bassett says. “Their ‘favorite’ is typically the person who spends the most time meeting their needs, provides the most structure, safety, and positive reinforcement, and the person they have the most fun and meaningful interactions with.”

Sometimes, this isn’t the primary caregiver — dogs often choose the person who feels the most comforting, predictable, and is attuned to their needs. But when major life changes, like a shift in schedules or routines, health changes, etc. can mean that a new person suddenly becomes the center of the dog’s world. For example, if you previously worked from home but now have to go in to the office every day, they may develop a new, stronger bond with your work-from-home partner.

Regardless of whether you are the clear center of your dog’s universe, know that they still love you more than (most) anyone else they’ve ever met. And that counts for a lot.