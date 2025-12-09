Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Bringing ‘Gifts’ to Their Humans

The holidays are a time of giving, and for many pet parents, they’re also a time of getting — soggy socks, chewed shoes, ripped-up squeaky toys, blankets, entire dog beds, living and deceased cockroaches. So thoughtful! These offerings, dropped at our feet from our little dog Santas, can feel especially magical this time of year, but they aren’t always straightforward expressions of love. So why do dogs bring “gifts” to their humans (all year long, not just during the holidays), and what are they hoping to communicate?

To explore what’s really going on, we spoke with Renee Rhoades, an applied animal behaviorist and founder of R+Dogs opens in new tab . With years of experience studying canine behavior, Rhoades explains that dogs’ motivations for bringing items are complex, ranging from instinctual tendencies to learned behaviors shaped by human responses.

Rhoades points out, too, that each dog is an individual with their own reasons for presenting objects. These gifts might stem from a desire for play, comfort, attention, or simply the satisfaction of performing a behavior that has reliably led to positive results. With curiosity and observation, pet parents can start to decipher what their dog is really trying to communicate with all those slobbery little gifts.

Jus_Ol / Shutterstock

Breed matters, but so does individual personality.

Rhoades says there are several reasons why a dog might bring an item to their person, and some of them overlap. The first is breed disposition. “Breeds genetically modified for hunting, like Golden Retrievers, Labradors, and Spaniels, are more likely to be predisposed to carrying items,” Rhoades says.

It could also be a self-soothing (or appeasement) behavior, which would come about in times of stress or excitement, or simply a desire for social engagement. “Sometimes, it’s a human-reinforced behavior,” Rhoades says. If you’ve rewarded your dog for bringing items to you in the past, even just with praise or kisses or happiness, (and how could you not!), that could lead them to do it again and again to get the same positive reaction.

Essentially, while some breeds might be more likely to bring gifts, a dog’s personality and relationship with their human play a big role, too.

Do they know that they’re giving us a “gift”?

It’s tempting to assume that dogs understand the concept of gift-giving, especially when they bring you a particularly nice shoe, but Rhoades explains it’s more likely rooted in cause-and-effect learning. “We honestly don’t know if our dogs are understanding the complexity of emotions involved with giving a gift,” she says. “However, it’s likely that at a rudimental level dogs understand the results of affiliative behavior.” In other words, dogs quickly learn that handing over a toy or object can lead to attention, play, or affection, and that makes it a behavior worth repeating.

This learned aspect doesn’t make the gesture any less meaningful. For the dog, the act can be both comforting and socially rewarding. By observing how dogs respond to your reaction, you can begin to understand the intentions behind each offering and whether it’s more about play, attention, or emotional regulation.

Juno / Stocksy

What do dogs want in return?

Of course, we would never want a gift to go unreciprocated. But what do our dogs want in return? “This will absolutely vary dependent on the dog and the situation,” Rhoades says. Some dogs bring objects hoping for a game of fetch, others for reassurance or comfort, and some simply enjoy the interaction that comes with presenting an item.

To figure out what a dog is seeking, Rhoades recommends observing body language and experimenting carefully. “Taking the time to learn about canine body language, from a reputable source, will help make that process easier,” she says. “It may take a guardian a little bit of trial and error to figure out exactly what their dog is trying to gain out of the interaction.” But by paying attention to their cues, you can start to interpret what your dog is hoping for.

How can you accept the gift graciously?

When you dog brings you a gift, Rhoades suggests approaching it with curiosity rather than judgment. “I would advise guardians to be curious about the behavior if they have available time and energy to do so,” she says. She recommends offering your hand to see if your dog wants to relinquish the item and gauge their reaction. If your dog isn’t ready to give it up, attention alone may be appropriate, as the object may serve as a comfort during excitement or stress.

If your dog does hand over the item, Rhoades explains that the next step is to watch their response: “I tend to gauge their response to me taking the item as in if they want to play or if they are looking for the return of the item.”

Every dog is different, and a thoughtful, observant response helps build communication and trust, turning a soggy sock or chewed toy into a rich form of connection.