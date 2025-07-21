Are you ever on a chill walk with your dog when, all of a sudden, they stop, drop, and literally roll in the grass? It seems like the most random thing to do, but nothing they do is completely random (as silly as it looks).

Dogs actually roll in the grass for several reasons; it’s typically a natural behavior. They may simply be enjoying the coolness of the grass on their fur on an especially warm day. Other times, they may roll to scratch an itch. If you notice your dog rolling frequently or it seems obsessive, they may be doing it because of allergies or irritation. If this is the case, it’s worth keeping an eye on them and asking for help from your veterinarian.

As the weather gets warmer, I have noticed my older dog has recently started doing this when we are on a walk. He seems to always start rolling when we reach the shade of the tree. I believe he’s doing it to take a short break and enjoy the cool grass before we continue on our way. And what’s wrong with that?

Why do dogs roll in the grass?

Rolling in grass is considered a behavior stemming from ancestral instincts. If you were to observe wolves or wild dogs, you will often find them following their natural instincts. They may roll in the grass to mark their territory or use scents in the environment to cover up their smell.

They are taking in scents from the environment.

Did you know dogs could use scents to camouflage? Rolling in a strong smell will help a dog mask their scent. This will allow them to hide from their prey and even stay hidden from predators. Dogs can use the scents they have rolled in to gather information and deliver it to their pack.

They can share this information, like where they have been or even the environment they have come into contact with. Does your dog ever sniff their dog pal after a visit to the vet, then walk away, or ignore them for a bit? That is because they associate the scent with a trip to the vet, and they want to avoid that.

They are marking their territory.

Not only can a dog pick up scents when rolling, they can also leave their scent. When a dog rolls in the grass, they are depositing their scent on the surrounding area. By doing this, they are marking their territory, letting it be known that they have been there.

Health issues: allergies or skin irritation

Unfortunately, rolling in the grass is not always a cute or ancestral behavior. Dogs may also roll in the grass because they are uncomfortable. Here are some health-related issues your dog could be repeating this action:

They have skin allergies.

Skin allergies not only affect humans, but they can also affect dogs. Some common allergies they may suffer from are food, dust mites, or pollen. Just like us, dogs can get uncomfortable and itchy from allergens. When dogs are itchy, they may try to roll on the ground to relieve that itch. If you notice your dog itching and rolling consistently, it may warrant a vet visit. There are ways to treat dog allergies. Speak with your veterinarian to set up a plan.

They have fleas or parasites.

Parasites love to make hosts of unsuspecting animals. If your dog has a parasite, they will need to be treated by a veterinarian. If your dog is showing signs that they are uncomfortable, itchy, irritable, or even have stomach issues, they may have a parasite and need treatment. Excessive rolling can be a sign that your dog is uncomfortable and needs to see a vet for help.

They have dry or irritated skin.

The change in seasons, allergies, or the type of heat used in your home can cause your dog to get dry skin. Dry skin may make your pup itchy or uncomfortable.

Talk with your veterinarian to decide the best options for treatment. There are certain foods you can add to your pet’s diet to help with their skin and gut health. This may help with the underlying causes of irritated or dry skin.

Bug bites can also be a cause of irritated skin for your pup. Be sure to do a once-over if your dog spends a lot of time outdoors. Check for ticks, mosquito bites, and other bugs native to your area. You may also notice your dog rolling a lot when they shed their winter coat. Dogs will roll to help remove excess fur that is falling out.

Behavioral reasons: play or attention-seeking

Rolling in the grass can also be behavioral:

Playfulness: Some dogs are serious, some are stoic, and some are extremely playful. Each dog has their own personality. Some dogs may be more playful than others. When a dog is feeling extra playful, they may flop over and roll around for fun. They are having a good time!

Attention-seeking: If a dog is trying to get your attention to play, they may flop over and roll around. You may notice them look over at you, play bow, then start rolling. Or play “catch me if you can,” and then start rolling.

They are trying to get your attention for love or play: Engaging with your dog and having fun is a great way to build your relationship. When you have a fun, playful relationship with your dog, they will be more likely to follow your guidance and more receptive to training.

How to address excessive rolling

While occasional rolling is harmless, excessive or obsessive rolling may need intervention.

Identify the cause.

When trying to figure out why your dog is rolling, it’s important to look at the whole picture. What’s happening before they start this behavior? Are the seasons changing? Did you switch to a new food? Are they in a playful mood? Identifying the cause of the rolling will help you determine the action you need to take.

Practice regular grooming.

Making sure your dog is regularly groomed or bathed may help stop excessive rolling or relieve any itchiness. Occasional bathing can help moisten and remove dead skin. Brushing your dog can remove any hair or dander they are trying to get off when they are rolling.

Go in for a vet checkup.

If you are unsure this is an obsessive behavior or a possible parasite or skin/allergy issues, it is best to check with your veterinarian. They will be able to diagnose your pup's issues so you can get to the bottom of it and help get them the relief they need.

Bottom line

Rolling in the grass can be a cute thing your dog does. If you notice they are doing it obsessively or seems uncomfortable, it’s important to seek the help of a veterinarian. There may be an underlying cause of why your dog is doing this.



